Gary Payton was one of the figures who best knew how to stop Michael Jordan | VINCENT LAFORET / .
The broadcast of the documentary The Last Dance has been the perfect opportunity to relive the dominance of Michael Jordan throughout his career and also to see several of his greatest rivals in the NBA, with whom he faced legendary duels.
Defending him in a good way was an almost impossible task, but there were some figures who stood out in it and below we present the best five players who managed to inconvenience “Your Majesty”.
5. John Starks
Starks was one of the managers to ignite the rivalry between Knicks and Bulls | Focus On Sport / .
The Knicks and Bulls rivalry was very intense, where the figure of Starks shone precisely for giving more strength to hatred between the two organizations. Without being an elite defender at the level of others on this list, he did manage to make Jordan uncomfortable on more than one occasion, as seen in the 1993 Eastern Finals.
4. Vernon Maxwell
“Mad Max” was an incisive defender who used to base his rivals | Focus On Sport / .
Maxwell had the talent to annoy his rivals, not only based on his style of play, but on his personality on the court. During his time with the Rockets, he was able to lessen Jordan’s impact and ended with a 5-2 record against ‘His Majesty’.
3. Dennis Rodman
Rodman has been one of the best defenders in history | Focus On Sport / .
Before joining Jordan in the Bulls, Rodman was one of the members of Detroit’s feared “Bad Boys”. From the bench he relieved Dumars to make an intense personal mark on Jordan in the late 80’s. His particular style of extremely physical defense, drove the greatest man of all time mad.
2. Gary Payton
Payton was one of the best defenders of his generation | Focus On Sport / .
‘The Glove’ was for several years one of the NBA’s best one-to-one defenders and while Jordan does not give his name as much credit, in the last games of the 1996 Finals he proved to be able to make MJ uncomfortable.
1. Joe Dumars
Dumars was one of the Pistons’ big stars on his winning streak during the 1980s | Focus On Sport / .
It is difficult for Michael Jordan to value his rivals based on the way he views basketball, but on more than one occasion he mentioned Dumars as the player who best defended him throughout his career. Joe did not stop Jordan completely, but he was able to stop him at important moments.