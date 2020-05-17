Gary Payton was one of the figures who best knew how to stop Michael Jordan | VINCENT LAFORET / .

Starks was one of the managers to ignite the rivalry between Knicks and Bulls | Focus On Sport / .

“Mad Max” was an incisive defender who used to base his rivals | Focus On Sport / .

Rodman has been one of the best defenders in history | Focus On Sport / .

Payton was one of the best defenders of his generation | Focus On Sport / .

Dumars was one of the Pistons’ big stars on his winning streak during the 1980s | Focus On Sport / .