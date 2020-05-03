Source: Twitter @chivas

The Guadalajara It was the club that was most reinforced for this Closing 2020 well under the command of Ricardo Peláez players came like José Juan Macías, Uriel Antuna, Cristian Calderón, José Madueñña, Alexis Peña, among others. However, the leadership is looking for the title yes or yes and therefore they have five reinforcements in mind for the next tournament.

Aldo Rocha

The footballer of Monarchs Morelia he has become one of the best in his position and thanks to his good performance he gained the confidence of Pablo Guede, the Mexican player also acknowledged a few weeks ago that he was contacted by the board of directors of Guadalajara.

Alfonso Gonzalez

The youth squad of Atlas has been on the radar of Chivas in the last two tournaments; the now player of Monterrey you are without opportunities and therefore would hear an offer from Sacred Flock, who would sign him for Opening 2020.

Fernando Navarro

The footballer of Lion It has positioned itself as one of the best wingers in Mexican soccer and thanks to its good performances the big clubs in the Liga MX they have turned it to see. It should be noted that the Guadalajara I would choose him to supply Jesus Sanchez and José Madueña.

Mauro Lainez

The brother of Diego Lainez works as a midfielder and winger on the left Xolos of Tijuana; Thanks to its good performance, the chiverío sees it as the ideal substitute for Jesus Angulo, who has not met expectations.

Daniel Alvarez

The ‘Noodle‘Is a youth squad Atlas and currently plays for Necaxa, club with which he has not had regularity. It is worth mentioning that the signing of this player is feasible since his contract with the Ray ends in this summer and therefore would come free to Sacred Flock.