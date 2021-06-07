The 5 pearls of the European Under-21

06/07/2021 at 12:12 CEST

The U21 European Championship came to an end last Sunday in Ljubljana. Gary Lineker said and stayed for posterity: “Soccer is a sport that is played 11 against 11 and Germany always wins“Well, this time it was like that again. The Germans beat Portugal 1-0 to score their third championship. Nmecha, the competition’s top scorer, scored the only goal in the victory.

Next, we will present 5 of the footballers who have stood out the most in this competition that so many current stars have played at the time. In an atypical format, separated in two due to the pandemic, those represented have had a great final phase.

Fábio Vieira (Portugal)

The 21-year-old Porto footballer has been chosen as the best footballer in the competition. Despite not being able to lead his country to glory, the midfielder has had an exceptional tournament. This is how UEFA observers defined him: “He is a player who creates many chances. An excellent link between midfield and attack.” His offensive capacity has earned him recognition and, shortly, we will surely see him also fighting with the absolute of Portugal.

Ridle Baku (Germany)

The versatile 23-year-old winger has had a great season at both Wolfsburg and the German national team. His offensive ability and his ability to find his teammates, have earned him to rise as one of the most decisive players in the tournament, which has finished with 2 goals and 3 assists, one of them in the final. With a brilliant filtered pass, he served the winning goal on a platter. He can play as a winger or winger, always being a dagger when he appears in offensive zones. He took the award for best player in the final.

Lukas Nmecha (Germany)

The hero of the final and the top scorer of the championship with 4 goals. The Manchester City-owned striker, where he is returning after a great season at Belgian Anderlecht scoring 21 goals in 41 games, has shown he can move up the ladder in the world of football. At 22 years old, the most likely is that another assignment awaits him, but wherever he goes, they know that he is a predator in the area. All his goals he has materialized from the small area, knowing that you are always in the right place.

Myron Boadu (Netherlands)

Born in 2001, the AZ forward has continued to show that he has a spectacular future ahead of him. In his last two seasons in the Eredivisie he has scored 29 goals, and With the U21 team, his records are practically immaculate, with figures of 11 goals in 12 games. At 18 years and 10 months, Ronald Koeman gave him the opportunity to debut with the ‘majors’, and thanked him by scoring. A striker called to do great things. In the quarterfinals, his double was decisive to continue advancing, but Germany was too Germany.

Martín Zubimendi (Spain)

The Real Sociedad midfielder has completed a great final phase with the ‘red’. Against Croatia in the quarterfinals, he gave a good example of what his football is, not only skillful with his feet, but also always well placed on the field, acting as the skeleton of Luis de la Fuente’s selection. After ‘finalizing’ his season of consolidation, where he has already played 50 games, who knows if he will be the one chosen by Luis Enrique to replace Busquets in the absolute? Your vacation can wait, football wants to see you more.