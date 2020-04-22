This automaker has continued to produce very high-quality luxury sports cars

Alfa Romeo Automobiles. is an Italian high-end sports car brand founded in 1910 in Milan, Italy.

This brand has become known for always being elegant designs and high performance, especially in the Gran Turismo and Sports segments, it has also achieved recognition with high-end sedans competing with BMW, Audi or Volvo, among other premium brands.

In June 1910 the Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili (Alpha), which adopts as symbols the red cross on a white field of the Milan insignia and the Biscione, the serpent on a blue field, symbol of the Visconti.

Nicola Romeo was an entrepreneur who in 1911 had founded his own machinery factory, which he called Società in accomandita semplice Ing. Nicola Romeo e Co. In 1915, he took possession of Alfa by investors, he was put in charge of the Anonymous Lombarda.

After the end of the First World War, in 1920 he decided to merge Alfa. with his own company, thereby establishing Alfa Romeo, resuming automobile production.

After having financial problems at various times, he joined the Fiat Group in Turin in 1987, as other historical Italian brands such as Ferrari, Maserati or Lancia.

After so many changes and innovations with the brand, the manufacturer has not stopped producing luxurious, sporty and very high quality vehicles, that’s why here we leave five of the best Alfa Romeo models in its history.

Alfa Romeo Disc Steering Wheel

The Alfa Romeo Disc Steering Wheel It didn’t come around for long and saying that this model had a major impact on the company would be an understatement of the model’s true impact.

Alfa Romeo 2000 Sportiva

The Alfa Romeo 2000 Sportiva is one of the best models in the history of the company. Sportiva is undoubtedly a true classic.

Alfa Romeo Alfasud

This was one of the most impressive models for the company, the Alfasud was declared “Car of The Decade” by the magazine CAR.

Alfa Romeo 147 GTA

The Alfa Romeo 147 GTA It stood out for being a solid ride that had style inside and out. The car also boasted quite a bit of power.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

This model has been in production for several years. The Giulia It has done a great job being a classy ride that features good performance and variant Quadrifoglio You get up to 505 horsepower (hp).

