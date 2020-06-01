Philadelphia 76ersBecause of the contracts it has signed with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and company, it is the team that has the most guaranteed wages signed for the coming seasons. In fact, within 3, in 2022/23, you already have more than $ 131 million in insurance.

Behind are the Houston Rockets by James Harden and Russell Westbrook (113), the Brooklyn Nets by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant (107) and the Golden State Warriors by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (101). These four franchises exceed 100 kilos guaranteed. Others like the Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics or Minnesota Timberwolves go over 65 million.

On the other side of the deck we find five franchises that have not committed a single dollar for 3 campaigns. They are as follows:

1. Los Angeles Lakers

2. Chicago Bulls

3. Detroit Pistons

4. New Orleans Pelicans

5. New York Knicks

Thus, LeBron James’ contract with the Lakers, for example, ends in 2021. We will see this summer if there are any news and Anthony Davis renews. Other teams like Bulls, Knicks or Pistons are in full rebuild.

We assume that the Pelicans will bet on renewing the bulk of their current roster to create a winning team that revolves around Zion Williamson.

In addition to these five teams, there are others that are guaranteed very little money for 2022: Charlotte Hornets (1.9 million), Oklahoma City Thunder (2.9), Los Angeles Clippers (7.5) or Memphis Grizzlies (11.4).

If you’re on the court, you’re within AD’s reach. #BestOfLakersBucks pic.twitter.com/txfVNZkwTW – Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 29, 2020

