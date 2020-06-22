Qualcomm conducts a massive event in Hawaii every year in December, and in this event, surrounded by journalists and employees, it presents what will be its star processor for at least twelve months, although sometimes a guest has sneaked in mid season. This year we still don’t know how it will develop due to COVID-19 but the chip that Snapdragon 875 expected, a processor that is far from official but has already exposed parts.

However, sources close to TSMC’s manufacturing lines, the manufacturer that will be tasked with putting Qualcomm’s new line into circulation this year, say that the processor is already running and that they trust to deliver the first complete remittances for the month of September. Perhaps the presentation plans will be advanced this year, we will see what happens finally.

The Snapdragon 875 in 5 nanometers and with the X60 for 5G

As we have said, sources close to the TSMC manufacturing chains speak that the Snapdragon 875 would already take several days in full mass production. The chip would have entered the lines of the Taiwanese chip maker on the 18th of last week, already crossed the equator in July, and would be estimated a production of between 6 and 10,000 units per day.

5 nanometers and the Snapdragon X60 for 5G SA and NSA

The Snapdragon 875, a name that we will use with lead feet until the American firm makes it official, would be built with 5 nanometer technology, something that was already rumored behind the scenes by the market trend in this 2020. But also because the modem it will carry, the Snapdragon X60 that will also arrive on board the iPhone 12, will be built with the same miniaturization technology.

These sources say that TSMC should deliver to Qualcomm much of the production of its Snapdragon 875. In September, if not all, at least of the first two orders of the North American giant. We will see what happens in the coming weeks because, if this is confirmed, we would be about to start receiving increasingly aggressive leaks about the future Qualcomm processor.

Track | MyDrivers

Share

The 5-nanometer Snapdragon 875 has already entered production at TSMC factories, according to MyDrivers