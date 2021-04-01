The 5 movies with the most Oscars in history

Do you know which are the movies with the most Oscars in history? If you have no idea, here we tell you which are the big winners.

What the Oscars say is not always a holy word. Not all the spectators, interpreters or the people who make the tapes are happy with the results of the famous award. However, once a film manages to win an award from that event, no one forgets. There is a list of the films with the most Oscars in history and we are going to tell you more about that.

There are classics of the cinema that obtained few awards or some did not even win, but there are others that managed to obtain up to 11 awards. On this occasion, we are going to remember those films that became the most awarded at the Oscars.

They took all the prizes!

Titanic

And in the list of movies with the most Oscars in history, Titanic tops the top spot. The film takes us into the relationship between Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater, who belong to very different social classes but fall in love aboard the ocean liner Titanic during its maiden voyage from England to New York.

This James Cameron film received fourteen nominations and managed to take home 11 Oscars. Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, protagonists of the film, were nominated in the categories of “best actress” and “best actor”, but neither of them won.

Ben Hur

Set in Judea in the time of the Emperor Tiberius, in the year 30 AD. C. It tells us the story of two friends, one Jewish and the other Roman, who become enemies during the time of Christ.

Ben-Hur, directed by William Wyler and starring Charlton Heston, won eleven Oscars out of twelve for which it was nominated. The only category that did not win was “Best Screenplay.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

In the third film of the trilogy, Sauron’s armies increasingly spread their shadow across Middle-earth, destroying the territories in their path. To fight, men, elves and dwarves join forces to battle Sauron and his army. But meanwhile, Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) led by Gollum (Andy Serkis), continue to enter the country of Mordor, continuing their difficult and heroic path to Mount Doom to destroy the One Ring.

Within the list of films with the most Oscars in history, Peter Jackson’s film is in third place. However, unlike the other two films in the ranking, this film took all the Oscars for which it was nominated. 11 prizes in total!

gone With the Wind

This epic Civil War drama centers on the life of smug southern beauty Scarlett O’Hara. From the idyllic hospitality of his grand plantation, the film chronicles his survival through the tragic history of the South during the Civil War and Reconstruction, and his entangled love affairs with Ashley Wilkes and Rhett Butler. It was nominated for 13 categories, and ended up winning 10 Oscars.

Love without barriers

There were many films that adapted the story of Romeo and Juliet, but Love Without Barriers was the best of them. The film adapts this famous love story in modern times. In New York, Maria (Natalie Wood), who is the sister of Bernardo (George Chakiris), the boss of the Sharks gang, falls in love with Tony (Richard Beymer), a former member of the Jets. This relationship causes a gang fight that ends with the death of Tony and Bernardo. This musical got 10 Oscars, when it had been nominated for 11 categories.