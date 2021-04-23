The 5 most talked about scandals in EXATLON 5 USA

Telemundo Fans of Frank Beltre and Denisse Novoa enrage in networks: They claim the truth

It is no secret to anyone that the fifth season of the Exatlon United States competition program followed the controversial rhythm of the fourth installment, but this time, even with more intensity, resulting in weeks full of impressive triumphs, but also unprecedented situations in the history of the television program, something that will undoubtedly mark a mark that means a before and after in Exatlon United States.

For this reason, and given the growing number of controversies that seem to have no end within the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet”, we decided to review the events that have marked, so far, the fifth season of Exatlon United States.

The 5 most talked about scandals in the 5th season of EXATLON USA

The lesions

Although injuries are a mandatory part of the career of high-impact athletes who participate in Exatlon United States, never, in five seasons, have they seen what happened in this installment. It all started with Andrea Nerio, a new participant who arrived as part of Team Contendientes to measure strength on the circuits.

Once on the circuit of the sea, where on previous occasions the fourth season champion Nate Burkhalter was severely injured, it was where Andrea Nerio sealed his fate. The girl, nicknamed “candela” received a severe blow that forced her to keep several days of rest until she was informed that her recovery would take more than the time imposed by production, and she had to leave.

After Andrea also suffered something similar Jomarie Martinez of the contenders, the famous “Machine” from Tampa Florida, Nate Burkhalter, who after several weeks of rest also retired, the now expelled “panther” Denisse Novoa, who also spent many days recovering and more. Regarding statistics and the number of injuries, there is no doubt that the fifth edition of Exatlon United States remains the one that has suffered the most from the blows of its athletes.

War: Exatlon vs YouTubers

As the competition show gained an audience and followers, YouTube fan portals emerged that provided advance information for fans, known as “Spoilers,” whose work flowed successfully until the fifth season when after production of the show was due to expelling two athletes, launched a battle against these portals, reaching reported, such is the case of a well-known fan account called @exatlonreport, which is no longer active today. When we contacted its owner, she herself explained a little about the situation, telling us that her account would have been mentioned by the Argentine presenter Javier Ceriani in his show “Chisme No Like”, who has been in charge of attacking the program.

Expelled and Sanctioned

Never seen in five seasons of the competition. Two athletes (Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre) were expelled from Exatlon USA and six were suspended for several days after committing a foul that resulted in breach of contract. Although Telemundo has not confirmed the reasons, unofficially we learned that the sanctions and expulsions would be related to illegal substances and mobile phones within the competition, two unacceptable factors within Exatlon United States.

Drugs have entered Exatlon United States

We were able to confirm with our sources within the competition in the Dominican Republic, that the theory of the drugs that would have caused the expulsion of the athletes, not only would be true, but that the substance would have been entered into the Exatlon arenas by alleged local workers, here we publish the audio that our sources sent us from the Dominican Republic.

A possible lawsuit on doors

As if that were not enough, the Argentine newspaper InfoBae reported that a legal claim is being forged by a former participant in the competition, who claims to have been harassed by members of the program’s production. This is Olimpia Villalobos, a former Exatlon United States participant, who was most recently seen in the season four season tournament that took place in 2020.

