If everyone who knew him agrees on something, it’s that Michael Robinson wasted happiness. He was always in a good mood, grinning from ear to ear. Being by his side was synonymous with laughter, not only in his time as a television communicator, but also years ago when he was a footballer. In fact, the Englishman himself revealed many people first of the anecdotes that he had starred both as a player and later on the small screen. Below we collect five of them.

1. When he received Osasuna’s offer, he looked for ‘Osasuna’ on the map, but never found it. It was 1987 and Robinson played at Queens Park Rangers. They told him that a Spanish club called Osasuna wanted to sign him. The English always said that when he returned home he took out the map of Spain to look for Osasuna. He did not find the city but still signed the contract with the club and the next day he landed with his wife at the Sondika airport, which was the name of the Bilbao airfield at the time.

Michael Robinson, in his time at Osasuna.

2. The hesitations of his companions when he arrived in Pamplona. When Robinson signed for Osasuna and arrived in Navarre, he did not know Spanish. Like a good rookie and a foreigner, in the locker room they hesitated with the language and even one day they even sent him to the bar to ask for “five motherfuckers.”

3. His first steps as a commentator, on TVE. Robinson’s first appearances as a television commentator were on TVE, Premier League matches and the 1990 World Cup in Italy. The English premiered on television cameras in the 1990s, commenting on matches and covering the World Cup in Italy. A few years later, he signed for Canal +, where he began by replacing Jorge Valdano as an analyst for ‘The Day After’, a space that he later went on to present himself.

Robinson, with the European Cup.

4. The European Cup was left in a Duty Free. In 1983 he signed for his beloved Liverpool and lived a unique season, winning the Premier, the League Cup and the European Cup against Roma. On the way back home the trophy was left at the Airport Duty Free. “What happened is that we spent that night in Rome, and La Orejona is very beautiful and heavy and someone has to take care of it. We were taking responsibility for the drink and when we left the hotel it was up to the Robinson couple. We are going to the departure lounge and I saw the mark that my mother smoked, I took a cardboard of tobacco and went to the plane. And when I got to the plane, Graeme Souness, the captain, says to me: ‘What about the Cup?’ And I hit the fastest sprint I’ve ever hit. Imagine that you arrive at Liverpool airport and there is nothing to teach the rock, “he said.

5. He counted the dismissal of Antic from Real Madrid at the rhythm of rap. Robinson was resourceful like few. And it had no filters. When Ramón Mendoza decided to dismiss Radomir Antic, also recently deceased, as a coach, the Englishman decided to do a rap to tell it on television.