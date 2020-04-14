Ninel Conde boasts a heart attack figure at 43, recently left everyone open-mouthed with a tiny golden bikini. And is that Ninel has become the queen of the bikini, because with her sensual curves leaves anyone speechless. As proof we are going to leave you their best bikinis.

1. Beautiful silver bikini

An image that he does not have much shared where he appears wearing a beautiful platinum bikini. The singer boasted a tiny waist that caused a heart attack in her followers.

2. Tiny flowered bikini

An image from the memory he shared a few months ago certainly shows that Ninel Conde’s body has not changed at all over time.

3. Infarct figure in the pool

A tiny bikini in which she showed off her incredible abs. For this image he received more than 50 thousand “likes”.

4. Beautiful in blue

A tiny blue outfit that fit her perfectly. With this bikini she showed the slender figure that boasts.

5. Amazing lace

A heart attack bikini that had a lace style which was extremely sensual. This image received more than 102 thousand “likes” and amazed personalities like Zero Soul.

.