Alexa Dellanos is the beautiful and sensual daughter of Myrka Dellanos. With her beauty she has managed to become a figure of social networks and her more than 2 million followers on Instagram share daring photos where she shows off her body in a bikini. Today we leave you his best snapshots.

1. Like a Barbie

In this tiny blue bikini, Alexa was like a Barbie doll and her proportions and blonde hair made her followers compare her to the doll.

2. Black set

The black color is not ideal for going to the beach, but with this outfit Alexa showed that everything is in style. Her beautiful figure was seen in this bikini that left nothing to the imagination.

3. Colored

A crazy outfit that made her look like a beautiful mermaid. This stuck-up bikini left his fans speechless, who gave him more than 120 thousand “likes”.

4. Ready for adventure

A white bikini that perfectly combined with tennis shoes. There is no doubt that Alexa is always ready for adventure.

5. In blue

A model that covered the entire top but almost discovered everything below. His followers thought that the excitement was very good to go on vacation.

.