Angelique Boyer She is one of the most beautiful actresses in the artistic medium, with 31 years she has become one of the most recognized celebrities on the small screen having participated in iconic soap operas that have given him his place in the hearts of fans.

And while its blonde mane is already her characteristic signature, she has worn other styles that are extremely well known. Today we leave you the most remembered, we are sure that you will immediately recognize them.

1. Rebel

Angelique Boyer plays the character of “Vico” in the soap opera “Rebelde” / México, 2006. Credit: Mezcalent.

Pedro Damián’s soap opera marked an entire generation and to date is highly remembered by fans. Here Angelique gave life to Vico, who with his short blonde hair and pink highlights was a huge fan.

2. Teresa

Angelique Boyer in the presentation of the soap opera “Teresa” / Mexico, July 29, 2010. Credit: Mezcalent.

It was her first leading role and the role that marked her. The remake of the soap opera that starred Salma Hayek shaped Boyer’s career. Certainly with her daring and mysterious dark hair it became the wish of many. Recently recreated her character on TikTok.

3. Love to death

The role that made it TvyNovelas Award Winner. In this soap opera she wore her characteristic blonde but a little more platinum and with dark roots. Definitely made her look not only elegant, but sensual.

4. Abyss of Passion

Angelique Boyer points out that her new soap opera “Abismo de Pasión” / México, January 18, 2012.

Next to David Zepeda He starred in this soap opera where he wore a dark chestnut. She has stated that although her color is blonde, he loves to look brown.

5. Soul of Iron

Angelique Boyer is part of the soap opera “Alma de Hierro” / México, 2008. Credits: Mezcalent.

For the production of the year 2008 she was seen with a dark look that made her look very beautiful. Although the soap opera had comic overtones, little by little drama was added.

.