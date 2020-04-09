Going through the salon can have a positive or tragic end result. We have all suffered on occasion from a haircut with which we have not been entirely happy. To avoid these unpleasant situations, you can resort to applications that allow you to try haircuts with your mobile.

Just as there are apps to try on clothes, makeup and even furniture without leaving the house, in the Play Store there are also applications with which you can check how those style changes that you have designed for your hair would look. Then we recommend 5 free apps that can be of great help before going to the hairdresser.

Hairstyle

Hairstyle is one of the most complete applications that you can find in the application store to test haircuts. In it you can find different styles for your hair: long, short, curly, straight, blonde, brown, collected … At the moment, Hairstyle is aimed only at women, so you will not find characteristic haircuts for men.

When entering the app, you must take a selfie or choose a photo from your gallery that shows your face well. Then you will have total freedom to adjust the different styles to your face, and check if you would be happy with the final result or not.

Hair Style Changer Editor

Another of the apps that can help you before going through the hairdresser is Hair Style Changer Editor, also free for your Android. Its operation is similar to that of the previous option: you take a selfie or choose an image from the gallery and then select the hair style you want to try.

In this app you can move the hair as you need, making it bigger or smaller to fit your face. Although the final result is not perfect, Hair Style Changer Editor is a good application for get an idea of ​​how that new cut or color would fit you if you finally opted for it.

Hair Zapp

To try haircuts with Hair Zapp you will not need a subscription or purchases in the app. In addition, this application stands out by having a gallery of dozens of high resolution haircuts. Therefore, you can create a realistic montage by uniting your face with those haircuts that you are most interested in trying.

If you need an external opinion, you can share the montage with other Hair Zapp users and receive their comments. In addition, you can also bookmark those hair styles that you like the most to compare them with each other.

Hairstyles Women’s Hairstyles

Choose the best photo you have stored on your phone or take it right away to start try the over 80 different haircuts available in this application, also free for your Android mobile. Short hair, long hair, blonde, redhead, with or without bangs … The hair styles offered by this app are very varied, so you can try without limits until you find the right haircut for your face.

Fabby Look – Hair Color Changer

Finally, we will tell you about an application focused only on hair color changes, Perhaps one of the most daring decisions when you visit the salon. If you are not sure if you should go blonde or take risks with colors such as green or purple, this application can be of great help to you.

The best apps to try haircuts are aimed at women, although there are also others for men like Men Hairstyles Changer. Unfortunately, the latter are less developed, so their results are not as realistic as you might wish.

If you like the world of hairdressing and do not settle for these apps to try haircuts, We recommend a series of games that you may not know yet, Tap Hair Salon, one of the most downloaded paid apps on iOS during 2019. Take the scissors and the dye and show all your creativity in this beauty salon that you will have a hard time leaving.

