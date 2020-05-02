Last March Disney launched in Spain its content platform on Streaming Disney + and we already have data on the 5 most popular series that have been chosen by users

Disney + has been open in Spain since last March, the platform of the house of the content mouse in Streaming where you can see contents of the company’s brands that include all series and movies from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic. For this, Disney is also producing content exclusively for the platform, such as the series of The Mandalorian and the last season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars as well as the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter soldier, Wandavision, She-Hulk, Moon Knight or Miss Marvel among others.

With all this we already have the first data via justwatch.com with the 5 most popular series that users choose to watch on Disney +.

1.The Mandalorian

The series created by Jon Favreau is undoubtedly one of the most important claims of the platform. Set in the Star Wars universe, The mandalorian It takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the appearance of the First Order, the series follows in the footsteps of Mando, a bounty hunter belonging to the legendary Mandalorian tribe, a lone gunman who works in the far reaches of the galaxy, where reaches the authority of the New Republic. The series has received rave reviews from critics and fans of the saga alike who have seen a ray of hope in the franchise following the disillusionment of the latest sequel trilogy in the Skywalker saga.

2. Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey is a 13-episode adventure through the universe of space and time presented by famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson that explores humanity’s heroic quest for knowledge and the laws of science. The series is a continuation of Cosmos: a personal journey from 1980 presented by the American astronomer, astrophysicist, cosmologist, astrobiologist, writer and popularizer of science, Carl Sagan and whose broadcast through PBS is considered a milestone in the history of documentaries. scientists. Neil deGrasse Tyson has confessed that he was inspired by Sagan when meeting him in his youth.

Some of the executive producers of the series are Seth MacFarlane (creator of Family Guy), whose influence and financial investment was fundamental to its realization, and Ann Druyan, widow of Sagan and co-creator of the original show. The soundtrack comes from the famous composer of movie soundtracks Alan Silvestri, author of the score for tapes like Back to the Future, Forrest Gump or The Avengers.

3. The Simpsons

With the acquisition of FOX by Disney, it has made all the company’s content directly part of the platform’s catalog, that includes from the X-men movies, to the most popular series of the company, and how not the Simpsons. The animated series created by Matt Groening can be seen in full on Disney +, as well as a series of shorts produced exclusively for it.

4. Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The television series was released in 2008 and created by Lucasfilm and animated by Lucasfilm Singapore and CGCG Inc. The series premiered in the United States on HBO Family.

Star Wars: The clone Wars It unfolds temporarily between episodes II and III of the Skywalker saga, filling the empty space of history, seeing how the Jedi fight against the separatist army and following the path of Anakin Skywalker until his fall to the dark side. Each episode lasts 22 minutes. The series seemed canceled with its sixth season but Disney + opted to produce for the platform the seventh and last season of the series that already joins the events seen in Revenge of the Sith.

Marvel Agents of SHIELD

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., is a series based on the organization of the same name that appears in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Produced by Marvel Television and broadcast on ABC, and was the first live-action series to share continuity with other Marvel Studios movies and some series like Agent Carter, the series finally experienced tense moments after the breakup between Marvel Studios and Marvel. Television and stopped sharing the universe of movies. The pilot was written by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen. The series was broadcast in Spain on FOX and this year it will air its seventh and final season.

Here we leave you the Justwatch infographic