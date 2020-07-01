Enjoy your music totally wirelessly with these wireless headphones.

The fully wireless headphones are trendy. Since Apple AirPods managed to popularize this category of devices, more and more brands and manufacturers have decided to jump on the bandwagon and launch their own options, thus creating a market full of wireless headphones of all kinds and for all tastes.

If you still do not have your pair of headphones, today we want to help you find the ones that best suit you, selecting five of the best options you can find right now on the market, all of them of great quality and with prices that adjust to any type of budget.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic

Xiaomi is an expert in the field of audio, and has proven it for years. The Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic They are one of its most affordable models, but they do not neglect the good audio quality that defines the brand’s headphones. This model stands out for its sober design and lightweight body, as well as for having an excellent autonomy that allows reaching 4 hours of uninterrupted use.

AUKEY Bluetooth Headphones 5 with Portable Charging Case

A great alternative to the Xiaomi model, which offers hi-fi audio, intuitive touch controls and IPX5 water resistance brings it to us AUKEY. The company specialized in mobile accessories has in its catalog some fully priced wireless earphones They provide a first level audio experience thanks to Bluetooth 5 technology and an in-ear format that improves isolation.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Few fully wireless headphones can compete with Samsung Galaxy Buds regarding quality / price ratio. The first edition of this series of headphones offers everything you could imagine: great audio quality, autonomy of up to 20 hours with the included case, wireless charging and a sober and elegant design. All this, at a more than attractive price.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds

The Microsoft Surface Earbuds they aspire to become the benchmark for smart wireless headsets. To do this, they combine a Premium minimalist style design that stands out for comfort, with excellent audio quality, added to a beastly autonomy of up to 8 hours on a single charge. However, what really makes this pair of headphones special is their integration with Office 365 services.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3

If you are looking for a headset with active noise cancellation and a good price, the Huawei Freebuds 3 They may be your best option. The third generation of Huawei’s fully wireless headphones deliver high-quality sound with the ultra-low latency provided by the Kirin A1 chip. In addition, thanks to the intelligent noise reduction system, you can listen to music and podcasts or make calls wherever you are, no matter what is around you.

If you have doubts about which mobile to buy, be sure to visit our buying guides section, where we collect the best models on the market and we advise you to always make the best purchase decision. The prices shown in this article are valid at the time of publication, so it is possible that they vary depending on the stock and demand in the different sales channels.

