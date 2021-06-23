The 5 most intense characters of Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep’s characters remain in the collective imagination. ¿How many references to Miranda Priestly have we used In our life? From “groundbreaking” to describe the most obvious and hackneyed, to “that’s all” to end an argument triumphantly. In addition to the hundreds of memes about her. But in addition to the fashion editor, the actress played many characters that are considered among the best in the history of cinema.

Not for nothing is the actress with the most Oscar nominations in film history. He’s 21 to be exact, and the award should have a category called “Mary Louise Streep” in her honor. It sounds incredible that when she was young she was told that it was not “beautiful enough for the screen”. He cared a lot about his nose and his weight, but he showed them how wrong they were. Here are five of Meryl Streep’s most intense characters because we love drama.