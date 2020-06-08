We tell you about the houses of some of the great stars of the NBA. They have money and apparently they know how to make the most of it:

1. Michael Jordan

Despite all the money and houses Juanita took in the divorce, Michael Jordan’s estate is still spectacular (exceeding two trillion dollars9. Therefore, it is not surprising that he has a mansion of 29 million dollars that bought in 2016.

The house has everything: 3 acclimatized garages, a larger gym in your neighborhood and a basketball court at the Palau. Logically, it lacks neither the tennis court nor a golf putting green. The guest house, however, is small, it only has 3 rooms.

2. LeBron James

LeBron James bought a house for $ 9.2 million in 2016 and has renovated it so that it is now valued at $ 50 million. Located in Coral Gables in Miami, it has 19 rooms, 8 bathrooms, 2 bowling alleys, an online casino, a theater, a bar, an aquarium, a hairdresser and a suite. Almost nothing .. A castle for the King.

3. Dwayne Wade

The former Heat player has his home in the Pacific on LaGorce Island. He bought it for $ 17.9 million in 2016. It is Mediterranean in style with stunning views of the Ocean. It has 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a tennis court, a guest house and, logically, with a basketball court.

4. Dirk Nowitzki

The German bought a Texas mansion in 2016 in exchange for $ 8 million at Straight Lane in Dallas, on the street known as Billionaires’. After getting a great discount, he took control of a colonial style house with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and a large outdoor area: 3 garages, a movie theater, a basketball court and a swimming pool.

5. John Wall

John Wall bought a 17,000-square-meter, $ 4.9 million home in 2016. It has a pool, a huge barbecue area, a theater, a six-seat garage, a personal gym and, like all of them, a basketball court. To this we must add 8 bedrooms with their respective bathrooms.