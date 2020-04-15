Wrestling arenas

5. Naucalpan Arena

The Naucalpan Arena is an arena located in the Municipality of Naucalpan, in Mexico. Its owners are the Moreno family and the IWRG company shows are held there. It is a small arena with a capacity for about 2400 people where you can feel the Mexican wrestling closer than anywhere else. It is also the only arena in the world where fans can get into the ring before and after shows.

4. Tokyo Dome

It is Tokyo city baseball stadium Every year it hosts a new edition of Wrestle Kingdom, the great event of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Once a year, fans from all over Japan make a pilgrimage to this venue to enjoy the biggest event of the year. In its surroundings you can breathe an incredible atmosphere when there are fights, since the stars of the Puroresu stay in a hotel a few meters from the stadium. It has capacity for more than 45,000 people.

3. Tokyo Korakuen Hall

He Korakuen, also located in the city of Tokyo, is the most popular arena in the entire country.. From the largest companies like NJPW to the most modest ones, they perform their shows in this pavilion. A little more than 2,000 people fit in this arena. As a curiosity to say that the fight evenings are held on the upper floors of the building, something very rarely seen.

2. Madison Square Garden

He New York MSG is the world’s most famous wrestling arena. The NBA New York Knicks headquarters has also been the home of countless WWE events for decades. Is considered the mecca of wrestling in the United States with capacity for more than 22,000 spectators.

1. Mexico Arena

Located in the Colonia Doctores of Mexico City is considered the cathedral of Mexican wrestling. This stadium, belonging to the World Wrestling Council is the headquarters of the struggles in the world. Every week thousands of people come to the stadium, leaving a spectacular atmosphere outside with all the mask and food sales stores that are formed. Any fan of wrestling should live the experience of enjoying the fights in the Arena Mexico, which is sometimes crowded with almost 17,000 spectators.

What is your favorite fighting arena?

