Last Friday I was very attentive to be able to enjoy one of the few festivals that remained active despite the COVID-19 and I had to fully enjoy it. So I leave you the 5 most relevant moments that I lived.

WINA turned 5 and this past Friday, June 12, the award was held despite the current circumstances. WINA, as well as many festivals, questioned its performance. But in the quest to demonstrate the value of the idea industry and the value of independent agencies, it was decided to move on.

It started with a video that invites you to use creativity to get out of these difficult times faster and better, a video with creatives from around the world explaining this.

It was confirmed that there was participation from 27 countries in the world: from Portugal, Mexico, Russia, Colombia, India, Argentina, the United States, South Africa, the Philippines, Guatemala, Italy, Thailand, Ecuador, Bulgaria, Brazil, Iran, Costa Rica, Bolivia , Germany, Chile, Peru, Spain, Uruguay, Panama, Ireland, Slovenia and New Zealand. There were 18 jury presidents, from different countries, as well as more than 50 juries, also from around the globe.

In this edition there were 141 classified agencies, of which 5 Grand Prix were delivered; 14 gold, 33 silver, 49 bronze and 28 honorable mentions.

On this occasion, due to the situation and a message of global union, it was announced that the international ranking will not be presented, nor by country, due to the difficulty that many agencies had to participate.

Mexico took 11 medals, among 8 agencies, and was distributed as follows: 1. Birth Group – 16 (2 Platas)

2. Ache – 12 (1 Silver, 1 Bronze)

3. ReBorn Brand and Media – 12 (3 Bronzes)

4. Evek – 10 (1 Silver, 1 Honorable Mention)

5. Doubleyou – 8 (1 Bronze, 2 Honorable Mentions)

6. Ferrer – 4 (1 Bronze)

7. Antonio Orozco Communication – 4 (1 Bronze)

8. José Salvador – 2 (1 Honorable Mention)

I invite you to see the entire award and enjoy independent creative talent globally: https://youtu.be/r083vIS53x0

It should be noted that by 2021, the Festival will resume the face-to-face format of conferences and awards in the heavenly city of DUBAI (United Arab Emirates). This year it was going to be in Monterrey, what a shame, it will be later.

