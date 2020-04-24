The earliest versions of what we now call SUVs date back to the 1930s

SUV or crossover models are at their peak. In 2017 alone, 40% of car sales in the United States were destined for this type of vehicle, Business Insider reported, making it not only a trend in car purchases, but a preference by American drivers.

It is not news to know that SUVs have become the most popular vehicles for American drivers, but this style of car is not new, there are SUVs from many years ago and they have always been very useful.

But the earliest versions of what we now call SUVs date back to the 1930s. Here are five of the most innovative, popular, and durable models ever built.

5.- Chevrolet Suburban Carryall

This was the first generation to be called the “Carryall Suburban” and it was a heavy duty cargo vehicle that featured a very extended SUV body similar to the chassis of a small truck. The Suburban concept was designed to “carry everything.”

4.- Willys Jeep Station Wagon

The Willys Jeep Station Wagon was a revolutionary car that was much safer and offered much more interior space than the so-called “forests” that came before.

3.- International Harvester Travelall

The 1956 model is the first to be considered a precursor to an SUV because it was when it was offered with four-wheel drive, beating the Chevrolet Suburban hit for four years.

The New York Times once referred to the International Harvester Travelall as “a pioneer of the S.U.V.

2.- Ford Bronco

Its story is divided into two parts. From 1966 to 1977, when small-size SUVs were produced, and from 1978 to 1996, when it expanded in size to become a full-size SUV.

While the truck survived for five long generations, it was eventually discontinued in 1996 to make way for newer models.

1.- Range Rover

The Range Rover has long been synonymous with high-performance off-road vehicles. It was the first SUV to offer permanent four-wheel drive and a split rear door.

