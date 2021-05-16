The 5 most extravagant things Jeff Bezos has bought, the richest man in the world



Jeff Bezos is worth more than $ 186 billion.

Photo: David Ryder / Getty Images

Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, according to the Forbes list, has a fortune of more than 186,000 million dollars, so it could well be said that he could buy anything he wants, which in fact he does.

So here are some of the craziest purchases made by the billionaire founder of Amazon.

1 – A huge clock that ticks once a year

In 2018, Bezos unveiled a $ 42 million investment in a 10,000-year-old watch that is supposed to symbolize long-term thinking.

The 500 foot tall mechanical watch will run on day and night thermal cycles and will sync to solar noon.

The watch, which is still under construction, is designed to have a lifespan of 10,000 years. and it is located on land that Bezos owns in the state of Texas.

2 – A historical museum that he turned into his home

In 2016, Bezos decided to purchase the former Washington Textile Museum for $ 23 million so he could convert the 27,000-square-foot building into a private home.

3 – Your own rocket company

Like Elon Musk, Bezos has always wanted to make space travel possible, which is why he has decided to invest around $ 1 billion a year in his Blue Origin rocket company.

Blue Origin is trying to build reusable space rockets, as the company believes that this is the only way to reduce the cost of going into space.

For the most part, the funding for Blue Origin comes from a sale of shares Bezos had in Amazon.

4 – A newspaper

In a rapidly digitizing world, the long-term future of print media has dimmed over the past two decades, but that didn’t stop Bezos from shelling out $ 250 million to buy the Washington Post and save it from extinction.

5 – The largest apartment purchase in history in New York City

Shortly after Bezos split from his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, bought three apartments overlooking Madison Square Park at 212 Fifth Ave. for $ 80 million, the largest apartment deal ever made in the Big Apple.

However, the massive purchase was not enough for the billionaire, as he also bought a fourth apartment for $ 16 million so that he could combine them all into a huge penthouse that spans 23,000 square feet and three stories from the 20th floor.

The property features a spacious 5,000-square-foot rooftop terrace with a pool and at least half a dozen rooms, as reported in The New York Post.

