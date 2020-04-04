BMW is a German manufacturer of luxury cars and motorcycles, based in Munich. BMW is the world leader in sales among high-end manufacturers, mainly competing with Audi, Volvo, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz, among other high-end vehicles.

Throughout history, the manufacturer has had good, not so good, and excellent models that have captivated the global market. BMW has a very wide selection of cars, from SUVs, sports cars, work vehicles and sedans among others.

This time we will talk about the BMW models that have left their mark and that are considered the best vehicles or the BMW models that raise the most passions among collectors and car lovers.

Here we leave you a list with the 5 most exclusive BMW cars of all time.

BMW 3.0 CSL ‘Batmobile 1973

This model was the first European street car to display huge spoilers. This specimen featured a 3.2-liter inline six-cylinder engine and produced 206 horsepower (hp).

BMW 507 1957

This model is the absolute king of the BMW family, it has become something unique among the rest of the firm’s masterpieces. The most expensive is a 1957 copy that belonged to the pilot John Surtees for 70 years and that was sold in 2018 for 4.94,422 euros.

BMW 328 Roadster 1937

The Roadster is an icon of German sportsmanship from the 1930s. This two-seater convertible race car is a true gem for every collector.

BMW 328 Roadster (1936-1939). The BMW 328 represents a seminal moment, it was Bmw's first venture into into the racing sports car Roadster market. One the plus side for Bmw, it was the fastest pre-WWII car the firm built, and through racing successes quickly built up a steller reputation. Bmw had only started building cars back in 1928, up to then they were a firm who only produced aircraft engines and motorcycles. The doors, bonnet and tail panel were built of aluminum, and steel was used for the rest of the bodywork. Its kerbweight was as low as 830kg. Performance came from a 2.0lt straight-six engine that pushed out 80hp at 5000rpm, meaning a high-for-the-era power-to-weight ratio of 10.3kg per bhp. BMW launched the 328 at the Eifelrennen event at the Nurburgring, driven by motorcycle land speed record holder Ernst Henne. He led from start to finish, positioning this roadster at the top table of international motorsport.

BMW i8 Concours d’Elegance Edition 2014

The special series of this model featured a one-of-a-kind coupe and was also manufactured in a special way, featuring exclusive ‘Frozen Gray Metallic’ matte paint, Dalbergia brown leather upholstery, commemorative plaques, and other unique details, inside and on the outside.

BMW 320i Turbo IMSA 1978

This vehicle with the colors that distinguish the manufacturer is the protagonist of the IMSA GT series, the first generation of the 3 Series had a turbo engine and a special body.

