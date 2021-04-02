The 5 Latin countries with the most players on the Major League Baseball roster 2021

The Big leagues once again has the most players born outside the United States.

This time, Latinos are everywhere and in each team, there is not and has not been a team without a Latino player for many years in MLB.

According to Héctor Gómez, these are the countries with the most players on the MLB:

The Dominican Republic once again lead by 34 players over those in second place, Venezuela.

The 5 Latin countries with the most players in the Major League Baseball roster 2021: 🇩🇴 98 players

🇻🇪 64 players

🇨🇺 19 players

🇵🇷 18 players

🇲🇽 11 players @ z101digital @ZDeportes – Héctor Gómez (@ hgomez27) April 2, 2021

It should be noted that the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers are the only teams in the MLB They don’t have any Dominicans on their 26-player roster to start the 2021 season.