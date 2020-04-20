Hailey Baldwin.

Hailey Bieber It is one of the most sought after and popular models of the moment. After his wedding with Justin Bieber She became an icon of the singer’s admirers and only added many followers to the millions she already had.

Through her Instagram account, the model loves to show off her shapely figure in beautiful bikinis. Today we leave you some of her most sensual.

1. White bikini

Definitely the model’s color is white, because with its perfect tan it is very good. For this image where he made himself look very summery he received almost a million “likes”.

2. Tiny yellow bikini

A set in yellow that showed the beautiful figure that he boasts at 23 years old. While some attacked her in the image, proved that insults don’t bother you Well, he received almost two million “likes”.

3. Perfect tan

With this photograph where she hid her face, the model boasted the perfect tan that was done in the summer of 2018. The red color looked incredible with his skin.

4. With a different look

In 2017 the model posed with this electric blue outfit that charmed her followers and showed her with a cool and relaxed attitude. Many say they miss this Hailey style.

5. Incredible rearguard

An image that showed how well the model has maintained over time. Regardless of weather conditionsHailey went out in her bikini to enjoy the sea.

