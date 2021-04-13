The 5 great benefits of coffee for your health, and the best way to prepare it | Life

Drinking coffee on a daily basis provides a number of health benefits that not everyone knows about, but provided it is prepared well.

Drinking coffee is synonymous with leading a healthy life on most occasions. There are people who for various reasons do not feel good about coffee or should not drink it, but if it is not your case, surely you are interested in knowing what coffee can contribute to your health and how you should drink it to make the most of it.

Drinking coffee is not only savoring an especially tasty drink that also fills you with energy, it also has a series of very interesting health benefits that have been published in the Chicago Tribune and that we are going to tell you about, starting with those that affect your heart.

Daily coffee consumption reduces the chances of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure and stroke by keeping blood vessels strong and flexible.

Drinking coffee also helps fight Parkinson’s in healthy people and those who already suffer from any symptoms. In addition, cafestol and caffeic acid help reduce the chances of developing type 2 diabetes, the most common.

The stimulation of the metabolism that this drink causes helps to be more active and burn calories. According to various studies, there is a relationship between coffee consumption and loss of body fat. But not all benefits are internal, it also helps improve the appearance of the skin: dilates blood vessels, enhances flow and reduces fluid retention.

Since the 15th century we have consumed roasted and ground coffee. If you want to remain faithful to tradition, nothing better than preparing it yourself at home. Drip coffee machines or modern capsule coffee machines, which one do you prefer?

But all this is possible if you drink your coffee in a healthy way, it is not worth it in any way. According to the Chicago Tribune, “Coffee oils are strongest in coffees where the grounds have the longest contact with water during preparation, so any type of drip coffee it will have beneficial effects. ”Therefore, they recommend drip coffee makers over the other models.