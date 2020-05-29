Onefootball

Alex Mott Friday, May 29, 2020, 7:56 UTC

It’s back. It’s officially back.

The Premier League have confirmed that fixtures will resume on June 17, with the first two matches being Manchester City v Arsenal and Aston Villa v Sheffield United.

We’ve waited three months for England’s top flight to return but what clashes are the most exciting?

We went through the fixture list and picked out our five favorites…

1️⃣ Manchester City v Arsenal



Manchester City host Arsenal on June 17 in a game that was originally rescheduled due to the EFL Cup final (remember that?)

The storyline here is the return of Mikel Arteta to the Etihad Stadium with the Spanish tactician going back to his old stomping ground and hoping to get one over on his former boss.

Before the lockdown Arsenal were slowly getting used to Arteta’s style of play, claiming six wins on the bounce and finally getting the best out of Nicolas Pepé.

City meanwhile know that any dropped points here would help hand the title to Liverpool.

It promises to be a barnstorming curtain-raiser.

2️⃣ Everton v Liverpool



Which brings us to the strangest Merseyside derby in history.

It should have been a bouncing Goodison Park for this one, Carlo Ancelotti facing Jürgen Klopp for the second time in this storied fixture.

January’s FA Cup third round clash between these two was an embarrassment for the blue side of the city, having lost to what was, essentially, Liverpool’s kids.

This though, is the time to get revenge.

Should Liverpool win and Manchester City drop points against Arsenal, the Reds have sowed up the title.

3️⃣ Sheffield United v Chelsea



Beyond Liverpool’s almost unprecedented, march to the title, the story of the season so far has been Sheffield United’s stunning run to the European places.

The top four is still a realistic possibility for Chris Wilder’s side, particularly if they can win their game in hand against Aston Villa and close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to two points.

And guess who they host with just three games left to play?

They still have some tough fixtures left on the schedule, with Wolves, Everton and Tottenham their other three home games, but this one will have a big say in their Europa League, or Champions League, chances.

4️⃣ Leicester v Manchester United



The final day of the season promises to be a real doozy.

There are countless intriguing subplots on what is likely to be a balmy late July evening but perhaps the one with most eyes glued to its conclusion will be this one.

At the time of writing the Foxes are in third and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in fifth but in six weeks time, who knows what the table will say?

In all likelihood, this looks like it could be a straight shootout for a final Champions League place.

Bruno Fernandes up against Youri Tielemans; Marcus Rashford being marked by Jonny Evans; Harry Maguire chasing after Jamie Vardy; this has all the hallmarks of a classic final day encounter.

5️⃣ West Ham v Aston Villa



West Ham know a thing or two about final-day drama.

It was their draw against Manchester United in 1995 that handed Blackburn the title while Carlos Tevez’s winner at Old Trafford helped them stay up and relegated Sheffield United.

David Moyes ’men may need similar heroics if they are to remain in the Premier League next term.

Villa will begin the resumption in 19th place, two points behind West Ham, but with a game in hand.

It could all be going off at the London Stadium come final day.