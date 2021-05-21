The 5 foods with the highest amount of saturated fat



Saturated fats are associated with higher cholesterol levels, hypertension, fatigue, sleep disorders, and mood.

By now we all know that uncontrolled cholesterol levels lead to heart disease, which is considered the leading cause of death in the United States. Based on this, for years, experts have recommended us to adjust our daily diet and avoid eating foods rich in bad cholesterol. However, a new finding based on the 2019 meta-analysis study led by the American Heart Association has shown that there is a greater dietary threat than cholesterol The saturated fats!

While fats have always been a controversial topic in diets, today we know that not all sources are the same and there are some types of fat that are considered healthy. In broad strokes we usually classify fats into three types. Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats are considered beneficial for health and saturated or trans fats, are distinguished by having a different chemical structure and are famous for their negative effects on health. They receive their peculiar name because they are hydrogen-saturated fat moleculesThis means that they are solid at room temperature, the clear example is butter, vegetable shortening and coconut oil.

Saturated fats are known to be associated with elevated levels of LDL cholesterol, which can lead to blockages in the heart and other parts of the body. This type of harmful cholesterol also increases your risk of heart disease. According to official information from the American Heart Association recommends that on a 2,000 calorie diet, no more than 120 calories come from saturated fat. Which is the equivalent of 30 grams a day for men and 20 grams for women. Based on this, we invite you to know which are the foods richest in saturated fat.

1. Red meat

It is no news to say that beef and pork are high in saturated fat. For added context: even lean cuts of beef contain 4.5 grams of saturated fat per 100 gram serving. To this category it is worth adding all the variants of processed meats, patés and sausages. The best recommendation is to bet on the consumption of variants of white meat and fish a couple of times a week, trying to follow a plant-based diet.

2. Whole dairy products

Both whole milk and its derivatives are products of daily consumption, with which special care must be taken, since they are characterized by their high content of short chain saturated fatty acids. While not all dairy is the same, the whole versions are the ones to avoid. For added context: a one-cup serving of whole milk contains 4.5 grams of saturated fat, while the same amount of 1% milk contains 1.5 grams of fat. The worst of the dairy alternatives without a doubt is cream, a single cup contains 28 grams of saturated fat. Fortunately, there are wonderful alternatives such as fermented dairy products like yogurt, kefir and low-fat cheese, they are low in calories and are associated with positive effects on heart health.

3. Butter

Butter is one of the most popular sources of saturated fat, although it is delicious to consume in excess it is not associated with anything good for your health. It is also worth mentioning that it is found in a long list of ultra-processed products such as industrial pastries, it is related to an increased risk of heart disease, possible weight gain, fatigue and mental deterioration. A tablespoon of butter contains 7 grams of saturated fat. Although consuming it occasionally and in moderate amounts does not symbolize a major problem, people who follow a diet rich in processed foods and fast foods indirectly consume a lot of butter.

4. Coconut oil

It is one of the foods with the highest content in saturated fat, in this case medium chain: it contains between six and twelve carbon atoms. Although it is important to mention that there are some scientific references that relate coconut oil as a good ally of health, largely due to its lauric acid content and that it is associated with benefits to improve cognitive functioning, benefit loss weight and is a powerful antibacterial agent. Coconut oil is known to be higher in saturated fat than butter, beef fat, and lard. Its composition has approximately one 90% saturated fat and a tablespoon 12 grams.

5. Industrial pastries

Without a doubt, industrial bakery is one of the more dangerous extensions of saturated fat, seriously affect the heart, health markers and increase weight dramatically. They are also usually highly addictive foods that activate altered emotional states. In such a way that any piece of industrial pastries, including all variants of white bread, cookies, and desserts, are products very rich in saturated fat, specifically in long chain saturated fatty acids (that is, they have more than twelve carbon atoms), such as palmitic acid. In fact, numerous studies have linked the consumption of this acid, present in some ultra-processed foods, with a decrease in insulin sensitivity and with an increased cardiovascular risk. Not to mention the extra pounds.

