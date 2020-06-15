Getting a car that is capable of saving fuel and at a good cost is almost incredible, but these SUVs have it all to become your next choice.

The preference for carsÂ type SUV It is becoming a global trend that is on the rise, not in vain that the auto companies are putting their efforts into offering more and more vehicles of this type with all the comforts there are and for having.

Although there is a wide variety of SUVs on the market, not all of them are equally accessible in price, that’s why, according to the Diariomotor portal, here we tell you what the 5 cheapest SUVs of the market so far and they also have ECO label that distinguishes them for being friendly to the environment.

. Dacia Duster LPG – 12,910 euros

Dacia Duster GLP.

Credit: Courtesy Dacia.

The Dacia Duster has had an LPG powered version since the beginning of the year. It is associated with a 100 hp 1.0 TCe engine and five-ratio manual transmission. It can only be associated with a 4 × 2 system, that is, it will always be a front-wheel drive car. The most basic version is available for 12,910 euros, but if you are looking for something more equipped you can buy the Essential version you can take home with an Essential finish with sound system, air conditioning, infotainment system Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for 14,408 euros.

. SsangYong Tivoli GLP – Â 15,550 euros

Ssangyong Tivoli.

Credit: Courtesy Ssangyong.

The LPG SsangYong Tivoli has a 163-horsepower 1.5 turbo engine, associated with a six-ratio manual gearbox. It has superior performance to the rest of the three-cylinder SUVs on this list and its interior has gained a lot in auction and quality with the arrival of its new generation. The offer refers to the Line finish, which includes climate control, cruise control and the active safety SASS suite, with signal recognition or automatic emergency braking. The price of 15,550 euros includes 4,000 euros of discounts and requires, once again, to finance the purchase.

. Renault Captur 1.0 TCe GLP – 17,036 euros

Renault Captur.

Credit: Courtesy Renault.

The engine of the LPG Renault Captur is the same 100 CV three-cylinder adapted to LPG, and as in the Duster, it maintains a fuel tank, being able to run on both fuels. The second generation of the Renault Captur is a very complete and balanced product at all levels, with a tremendous improvement in habitability, quality and equipment compared to its predecessor. In the offered version, in an Intens finish, it has manual air conditioning, an infotainment system with a 7 ″ screen and a high level of active safety elements.

. Ford Puma mHEV: 17,450 euros

Ford Puma Ecoboost Hybrid

Credit: Courtesy Ford

The Ford Puma has an ECO label but is not powered by LPG. It is a microhybrid, with the occasional assistance of an electric machine to its 125 HP 1.0 EcoBoost engine. This access version features a front-wheel drive, six-ratio manual transmission and a Titanium finish. The Ford Puma features 17-inch wheels, air conditioning, a SYNC3 infotainment system with an 8-inch screen, or cruise control.

. SEAT Arona TGI – 17,670 euros

SEAT Arona.

Credit: Courtesy SEAT.

The last of the list of five cars is not powered by LPG nor is it a microhybrid. This SEAT AronaÂ is a car powered by CNG (Compressed Natural Gas). Its 1.0 TGI engine develops 90 HP, associated with a manual transmission with five ratios. A little fair in performance and refueling network, it is still a properly equipped, spacious and practical car. Finished with the Reference Go range of the offer, it includes air conditioning, an infotainment system with a 6.5-inch screen, 16-inch wheels, a fatigue detector or a speed governor / limiter.

**********

