Audi is a German automobile manufacturer that designs, produces, markets and distributes luxury vehicles. Audi is a member of the Volkswagen Group and has its roots in Ingolstadt, Bavaria, Germany.

The origins of the company are complex, from the beginning of the 20th century. The modern era of Audi began essentially in the 1960s when Volkswagen acquired Auto Union of Daimler-Benz. After relaunching the Audi brand with the introduction in 1965 of the Audi F103 series, Volkswagen merged Auto Union with NSU Motorenwerke in 1969, thus creating the current form of the company.

Audi appeared in the United States 50 years ago, and its beginnings were markedly humble.

the first Audi models in the United States included two cars called Super 90 and 100 LS, respectively, and managed to sell just 7,961 cars in 1970, which is nothing short of brilliant.

As the years went by, their positioning improved, now Audi is proud to be a major player in the luxury car segment that recorded 224,111 sales in the United States in 2019.

As part of Audi’s 50 years in the United States, we have brought together five of the cars that helped position the brand in the country.

Fox 1973

The Fox He is the unknown hero who led Audi through the 1970s. He made his American debut in 1973 as a replacement for the Super 90.

It had a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produced 75 horsepower (hp) that gave it a top speed of 100 mph and a time of 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) of 12.7 seconds.

This Audi model directly benefited from the 1973 oil crisis, which caused motorists to flock to smaller, more fuel-efficient cars.

The Fox became Audi’s best-seller in 1974 and held the number one spot until 1977.

Quattro 1983

Audi launched the Quattro in the United States in 1982 as a 1983 model. It was based on the Coupé,

The Coupe was offered with an optional three-speed automatic transmission, but the Quattro was only equipped with a five-speed manual.

Audi envisioned the Quattro as a low-volume halo model, and it remained that way throughout its production. It is currently one of the most sought after models.

Audi TT 2000 first generation

The Audi TT It was a design that brought a new style of car at a price that many enthusiasts could afford. Audi kept development costs under control by building the TT on the same basic VW Group platform as the Audi A3 and VW’s Golf, Jetta and New Beetle.

At launch, the TT was only offered as a coupe powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine tuned to 180 hp. The 2001 model year brought a convertible and a 225 hp model equipped with Quattro all-wheel drive.

Allroad 2001 first generation

Audi decided not to the burgeoning segment of luxury SUV. Instead, he added a taller, more adventurous-looking version of the A6 Avant call Allroad to its US line for the 2001 model year.

The Allroad He was reasonably capable off the beaten track, but still enjoyable to drive on the highway.

R8 2008 first generation

With the R8, the automaker closed the gap between its winning Le Mans prototypes and its street cars, its first series-produced mid-engine model, in 2006.

Audi announced the availability of a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 in 2008 and introduced the Spyder convertible at the 2009 Frankfurt motor show.

In this 2020 the r8 is still active in its second generation and is offered exclusively with a V10 engine.

