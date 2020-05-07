This week should be the tennis party, the Mutua Madrid Open, the dispute of the highest category tournament on Spanish soil. The coronavirus has closed the doors of the Magic BoxBut it still allows us to relive the best moments of everything that has happened in the Madrid tournament. As we did with the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo, we present the five biggest surprises in the Madrid tournament, going back a little over a decade ago to select them (we will only cover the years in which the mixed tournament on clay has existed). These are our picks.

1. Aravane Rezai and the tournament of his life (2010): It seemed that the world trembled under his feet, that a new star had just given way. Aravane Rezai had won in Bali, in 2009, the biggest tournament of her career, but nobody expected that this girl of Persian origin would proclaim herself champion in the Magic Box in such a forceful way, leaving behind her fears and playing incredible tennis. Very flat shots, with little margin, power and punch, a mixture that was benefited by the altitude conditions of Madrid. Under an iconic black dress with gold hues, the Frenchwoman left players like Justine Henin, Petkovic, Jelena Jankovic on the road and ended her participation with a demonstration of power: 6-2 and 7-5 against Venus Williams. It’s an even bigger surprise when you consider that that was the best result of a race that very soon you will have news at PuntodeBreak.

2. The blue earth, the biggest surprise (2012): With the aim of improving the visibility of the ball in front of television, Madrid introduced blue earth for the first time. It ended up being a temporary experiment that provoked all kinds of comments. Some showed their disbelief and anger at the surface (both Djokovic how Nadal they fired hard, to the point that the Serbian dropped that he would not play in Madrid again if that surface was maintained), while others were able to tame it and find the perfect gameplay (both Roger Federer like Tomas Berdych, protagonists of the final, they played an almost spotless tournament). As a result of the repeated complaints and the continuous slips and the little general stability of the surface, that land experienced its first and only edition in 2012, although it still lives in the memory of people as an experiment with some lights and many shadows.

3. Andújar, semifinalist for the first time in a Masters 1000 (2013): Pablo Andújar He is a vintage tennis player, made and designed to perform well on a surface but which has had to adapt to the global context of the circuit and improve enormously on concrete courts. In Madrid, the Cuenca found his best tennis to, without making much noise, achieve the best result of his career in a large tournament and challenge Rafael Nadal during certain stages of his semifinal duel. After leaving names like Marin Cilic, John Isner or Kei NishikoriThose semifinals did not start quite well, with a 6-0 against. However, during the second set Pablo reacted, began to dominate Rafa with his right hand reversed, to look at you from you. He had several opportunities to get the break, none successful, and Nadal was the one who hit first to close the duel. Despite this, it will be a week that Andújar will never forget and that it came completely unexpectedly.

4. Andy Murray solves the clay court challenge (2015): The Scotsman always had a difficult relationship with clay. Despite spending much of his adolescence training in Barcelona, ​​Andy always had a hard time solving the pitfalls that, in terms of mobility and timing, the land presented to him. However, when you reach tennis maturity everything is possible. Both in 2015 and 2016 the British presented an impeccable level, but at that time it was a surprise to see him win an entire Masters 1000 on the surface that cost him the most. If we add the context, the feat is even greater: the Scotsman had beaten Kohlschreiber in the end of Munich the previous Sunday in a marathon match. With little strength, he took a plane to Madrid and took another measurement with the German in a second round that ended after three in the morning. Despite all that, nothing could stop the Briton, master and lord of the Caja Mágica who completely annulled Nadal’s tennis in a comfortable final.

5. Louisa Chirico, a New Yorker taking steps on land (2016): An American girl with only 20 years old reaching the semifinals of a great tournament on land. Oh, and it’s not called Williams. Strange, isn’t it? That 2016, a certain Louisa Chirico decided to present herself to the world. Looking still innocent, without great previous achievements, the American player left Niculescu, Ana Ivanovic or Daria Gavrilova on the way to reach her best professional result. It is probably one of the most surprising moments of the last decade, since this girl is now on her way out of the top-400 and never even reached the top 50 in the world. One of those forgotten fairy tales in the tennis archive, and an obviously surprising fact.

And you, what surprises are you left with?

