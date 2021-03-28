The 5 biggest scandals in the car industry

The emissions fraud In certain Volkswagen Group TDI engines it has had serious repercussions in the automotive industry and has accelerated the turn to electrification of the Volkswagen Group. In addition, we recommend the article that my colleague Luis Ortego wrote highlighting the “Unsafe at Any Speed” by Ralph Nader, a book that today is more important than ever. Car manufacturers are responsible for their products and must deal with the problems that their design or construction flaws cause the vehicle owner. Now, if the Volkswagen Dieselgate seemed serious to you, These five industry scandals will make you pale.

1) Barbecue for four: the incendiary Ford Pinto

The Ford Pinto was a very successful car in the 70s. Think of an American Ford Fiesta, a competitor for the new wave of Japanese vehicles, which threatened to destabilize the big ones in Detroit. It was a spacious, light and agile compact, with a lower than average fuel consumption. It was also very affordable, costing just $ 2,000 at the time. The problem was that its development was very accelerated: 25 months, versus the 43-month industry average. Furthermore, the tooling was developed at the same time.

The Ford Pinto was launched in 1971, and in its first year it sold more than 300,000 units.

The American NHTSA discovered some time later that the Ford Pinto was prone to catching fire after receiving a rear impact, a collision per range. Apparently, the fuel tank was not sufficiently protected and was prone to breaking on impact from behind. The scandal came when it came to light that Ford could have remedied this fire propensity in the Ford Pinto replacing parts worth $ 11. Investigations began in 1974, but Ford already knew about this problem.

In a leaked internal document, Ford calculated that it would be cheaper to pay compensation – and fines to the US Government – for the estimated number of deaths. A cold, corporate and ruthless document. The scandal led to the firing of Lee Iacocca – Ford’s president – and forced Ford to recall 1.5 million cars. In addition, he had to pay hundreds of fines and compensation, estimated at 900 deaths those caused by the Pinto’s unprotected fuel tank.

2) General Motors bowlers and cars that turn off themselves

The key cylinder of the Chevrolet Cobalt and Pontiac G5 – among others – was defective at the factory. What happened is that the car could be turned off while driving. At a certain speed, it is really dangerous: the power steering, brake assistance was lost and the airbags were disengaged. The problem was known to General Motors since 2004, but it was not until a few months ago that the current CEO of General Motors – Mary Barra – has had to face the US Congress and give explanations.

In 2010, the same cars were recalled for endemic power steering failures.

Apparently General Motors tried to hide the problem with a partial recall in 2006 where the same serial number was printed on the replaced parts. General Motors estimated that it would be too costly to ignore the problem and pay the relevant compensation – does this sound familiar to you? – but traps always end up being discovered. General Motors finally called for review no less than 2.6 million vehicles, after having produced 169 deaths worldwide from this manufacturing defect.

General Motors has paid a federal fine of $ 900 million and has already had to disburse compensation worth $ 575 million. However, GM faces a federal fine of up to $ 10 billion. A fine you are trying to avoid claiming that the responsibility is the fault of the old General Motors, which went bankrupt in 2009 and was rescued with public money from American taxpayers. All in all, GM and Chevrolet sales are going from strength to strength.

3) Takata’s explosive airbags and the largest recall ever

Takata is a supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in airbgs. The airbag is still an explosive device: it inflates by exploding a low amount of ammonium nitrate. This explosive charge is insulated so as not to cause damage to the inflation of the airbag. Takata’s airbag design allowed moisture to seep into the explosive charge, increasing its power. Upon impact, the violence of the explosion ruptures the airbag shell and throws shrapnel at the driver’s face.

It is a problem that especially affects older vehicles, in humid climates.

Airbags manufactured between 2000 and 2008 have led to the largest recall in history, with more than 34 million cars affected in no less than 10 brands. Both Honda and Takata knew of the problem in 2004, but kept quiet. The US NHTSA fined $ 14,000 for each day of silence to Takatand with 70 million dollars to Honda. To date, there are more than 100 injuries and 8 confirmed deaths from this design flaw in the airbags. It is estimated that It will take years for all the vehicles to be fixed.

4) The unintentional acceleration of the Toyota

The biggest scandal in recent times, or perhaps the most mediatic one until the arrival of the Volkswagen Group Dieselgate. From 2002 to 2009 numerous cases of unintentional acceleration They were reported in the United States, but they were attributed to driver errors, confusing brake with accelerator. In 2009 Toyota took a brief action, not recommending the use of aftermarket floor mats in their cars. In 2009, a member of the American police was killed when his Lexus ES350 sped out of control.

One of the most media recalls of recent times featured Toyota and Lexus.

He reached more than 200 km / h, while his call for help was recorded by the American 911. All four occupants of the car were killed instantly, and the scandal prompted Toyota to recall up to 10 million vehicles, replacing floor mats and carpets to prevent the pedals from being trapped, as well as varying the design of the accelerator pedal. The soap opera continued when in 2013 a former Toyota employee discovered to the media that Toyota had withheld information from the US.

In addition to paying $ 1.2 billion to the US Department of Justice to avoid criminal prosecution, Toyota had to pay another $ 1.2 billion to a group of American consumers who claimed that the residual value of their vehicles has suffered considerably after the scandal of the unintentional acceleration. Although there were hardly any deaths related to this scandal, its media dimension it has been much superior to, for example, that of the General Motors bowlers.

5) Family Matters: Rollover Ford Explorers and Firestone Tires

Another of the biggest car scandals in the world was that of the Firestone tires and Ford Explorer. When the Ford Explorer was launched in the mid-1990s, the SUV fever was exploding. Ford was selling hundreds of thousands a year effortlessly, all fitted with Firestone brand radial tires. The relationship between Ford and Firestone was very long-lived: since Model T times, Ford had Firestone as its main tire supplier, and there were even marriages between the two families in the late 1940s.

The blame fell more on Firestone, and as a result of the scandal Ford broke off its relationship with the tire manufacturer.

Apparently the tread on the Firestone tires had a weak adhesive, and was prone to blowouts. Attached to Ford Explorer’s high center of gravity and weight – Back then there were no stability controls or anything like that – it exaggerated the propensity to roll over of the Ford SUV. Curiously, the Explore was supposed to remedy the terrible propensity to overturn the Bronco, its predecessor. When NHTSA asked Ford and Firestone when accidents started, they blamed each other.

More than 100 deaths worldwide later and 19.5 million tires recalled later, the relationship between Ford and Firestone broke down. Ford now often uses Bridgestone products, avoiding reputational association with the Firestone name. Executives from both companies blamed each other on American television, and millions of dollars in severance pay were paid by both companies. And to this day, neither company admits its share of guilt. In these cases, both are usually guilty.