The 5 big favorites to win the NBA

We enter the final stretch of the regular season in the NBA with some favorites to win the title but with everything open considering the large number of injuries that plague most teams in the league. Thus, and taking into account the potential for the playoffs rather than the current moment they are going through, these are our five favorites to win the ring this year:

1. Brooklyn Nets

Never in the history of the league has a franchise brought together a constellation of talents like the one New Yorkers currently have. If they are physically fit, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden are called to fight to win the NBA this year. As if that were not enough, All Stars like LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin have joined and they have a great wardrobe background with players like Joe Harris, Jeff Green or DeAndre Jordan.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Despite the bad times they are currently going through, the reigning champion remains the great favorite of the West to get into the NBA Finals. When they come back Lebron James and Anthony Davis the waters will return to their channel and they will return to win games regularly. The arrival of Andre Drummond gives him one more weapon to revalidate the title. There is no doubt that in the playoffs they will be very difficult to beat for anyone.

3. Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in better company than ever and is taking the regular season with more relaxation than in the last two years. It is the year without excuses. They can’t make a fool of themselves in the playoffs again. Among the top favorites, without a doubt.

4. Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is the most decisive player in the NBA right now. It is unstoppable. In addition, he is very well surrounded and with an ambitious coach like Doc Rivers. If he’s physically fine, watch out for the Sixers in the playoffs. They can beat anyone.

5. Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is playing amazing. Jamal Murray is a tremendous player. To make matters worse, Aaron Gordon has landed on the right foot and Michael Porter Jr. is finally showing his level. Last year they were able to take out the Clippers and make it to the Western Finals. Can they take a leap forward this year?