Antonio Armas was a two-time home run champion in MLB | Owen C. Shaw / .
In the 1980s, the Venezuelan delegation to the MLB was not as large yet, but it was capable of making noise. These were its most prominent representatives.
1. Antonio Armas
The outfielder lived between 1980 and 1989, the year of his retirement, the best seasons of his career. In 1981 he was the first Latino to win the home run championship in the American League (22). In 1984 he was a homerun leader with 43 stakes and with towed 123; He went to the All-Star Game, won the Silver Bat and was seventh in the MVP vote:
2. Andrés Galarraga
The starter debuted in 1985 with the Montreal Expos and before the end of the decade he began to stand out: he was leader in hits (184) and doubles (42) in 1988, when he attended his first All-Star Game and won his first Bat of Silver. The following year he was the winner of the Golden Glove.
3. Jesús Marcano Trillo
He had a 17-season major league career and shone in the 1980s with the Philadelphia Phillies. Between 1980 and 1983 he won two Silver Bat, two Gold Gloves (as second baseman, although he was versatile on defense) and went to three All-Star Games.
4. Ozzie Guillén
The one who later became the first Latino manager to win a World Series made it to the Major Leagues with the Chicago White Sox in 1985, when he was the American League Rookie of the Year. Known for his defensive skills at shortstop, in 1988 he went to the All-Star Game for the first time.
5. Baudilio Díaz
Receiver with a brilliant defense, Diaz debuted in the majors in 1977. In the 1980s he played for the Cleveland Indians, Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds. He was twice called to the All-Star Game (1981 and 1987) and was named Player of the Month for July 1987 in the National League. He retired in 1989 after a 13-year career in MLB and a year later he died in a tragic accident at his home.