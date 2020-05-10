Omar Vizquel was one of the most outstanding Venezuelans in the 90s | Ron Vesely / .
The last decade of the last century was just a mouth opener for what was to come in Venezuelan baseball. Some pitchers were already emerging, Omar Vizquel was the best shortstop in the MLB and Andrés Galarraga was the idol.
1. Andrés Galarraga
The Venezuelan was champion bat in 1993 | DOUG COLLIER / .
The Caracas battle for the batting title in 1993 with the Colorado Rockies is still a source of pride for Venezuelan fans. Between 1990 and 1998 the slugger went to three All-Star Games, winning a Gold Glove and a Silver Bat.
2. Omar Vizquel
7 of his 11 Gold Gloves were won by shortstop this decade, in which he went from the Seattle Mariners to the Cleveland Indians. He was also chosen three times in the All-Star Game and was twice the leader of the American League in sacrifices.
3. Edgardo Alfonzo
Alfonzo has been key to the Mets since his arrival | Matthew Stockman / .
Since his debut in 1995 with the New York Mets, the infielder has been bald on the team. He won the Silver Bat in 1999 and on a couple of occasions received votes for the MVP. The Venezuelan is the only second baseman in franchise history to have at least 4 WARs in a season.
4. Wilson Álvarez
His game without hits or runs in 1991 catapulted him to fame. The left-hander’s best years were spent with the Chicago White Sox. With them he had two seasons of 15 wins: 15-8 in 1993 (when he had his lowest ERA, 2.96) and 15-10 in 1996. He went to the All Star Game in 1994.
5. Ugueth Urbina
Urbina was a good closer in the 90s | Brian Bahr / .
Many wonder how far his career could have gone without his behavioral problems. Urbina was the forerunner of the great Venezuelan closers. He debuted as a starter in 1995 and a couple of years later he was already in the bullpen. He led the rescue in 1999 with 41 and went to the All-Star Game.