The 5 best US states to retire without financial worries

If you are already about to retire, surely you are thinking about where would be the best place to enjoy your free time, and also where your money could yield more.

In these cases, you might wonder if you should be in a sunny or cold climate, or if you should live closer to your family or friends, or where your trusted medical providers are.

If you really have no idea which would be the best place for you, you should know that Bankrate analyzed data on costs of living, public health and other metrics to rate the best five regions to spend the retirement.

For this study, Bankrate analyzed five broad categories: affordability, well-being, culture, climate and level of crime.

Obviously the data could be very subjective, since what for some is affordable for others is not; or if some prefer hot climates, others might hate them. Regardless of all this, this analysis can serve as a good starting point for considering different cities.

According to the Bankrate study, from all over the country, Georgia is the best state to retire, followed by Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, and surprisingly Massachusetts.

The state of Georgia combines a low cost of living and a light tax burden, making it one of the most affordable regions.

The weather is another strong point. The state has an average annual temperature of 64 degrees, the fifth warmest in the country. Earthquakes are rare and the risk of tornadoes is average. The only downside is hurricanes: Georgia’s small coastline puts it at risk of tropical cyclones.

The state’s only weak point is in the culture category: the state ranks near the bottom in arts and entertainment establishments per capita.

Second as the best state to retire is Florida, which has the second warmest temperatures in the country, just behind Hawaii. However, the high incidence of hurricanes and tornadoes damages its meteorological classification. The state scores well in culture.

If you are looking for friends of retirement age, you have a good chance of finding them in this state where 21% of the population is 65 or older.

That’s the second-largest proportion of people 65 and older in any state.

Tennessee ranks third, yet the most affordable of all, thanks to the combination of below-average costs of living and a small state and local tax burden.

Missouri, which ranks fourth, is affordable and has a comparatively moderate climate. However, their scores for culture, crime and well-being are unsatisfactory.

Massachusetts is considered the most expensive state of the five. However, Massachusetts ranks first for wellness, which is the most important category in the study.

