the 5 best ‘true crime’ of 2021

If there is a fashionable genre on streaming platforms, it is true crime. Media cases, serial killers, conspiracy theories, unsolved crimes … these documentaries, often divided into several chapters, are very successful with audiences. ‘Making a murderer’, available on Netflix, was one of the first in a long list of titles that keep this format on the rise.

Following the 2020 premiere of the acclaimed ‘The Faceless Killer’, ‘The Yorkshire Ripper’, ‘Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?’ or ‘The Watts case’, we review the five best ‘true crimes’ that have reached the platforms in this 2021.

Sam’s Children: A Descent Into Hell (Netflix)

On April 7, Netflix premiered in Spain its latest ‘true crime’ to date. Directed by Joshua Zeman and narrated by Paul Giamatti, this four-part documentary narrates, not only the circumstances surrounding the case of the self-described ‘Son of Sam’, but also subsequent investigations of journalist Maury Terry.

In 1976 a wave of murders invaded the streets of New York in terror. The victims were young couples and the crimes did not stop until months later, in August 1977, David Berkowitz was arrested and confessed to being the culprit. Journalist Maury Terry, then editor of IBM’s internal magazine, began to follow the case and spent decades trying to prove that Berkowitz belonged to an occult network who was behind these murders, as well as others in North Dakota and California.

With images from the time and current interviews with the police who took the case, journalists and one of the survivors, this ‘true crime’ brings us all the pieces of the puzzle that Maury Terry put together to answer the big question: did David Berkowitz only act as claimed by the NYPD or were there other murderers who were never investigated?

Original title: The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

A Counterfeiter Among Mormons (Netflix)

Salt Lake City, 1985. Three homemade bombs exploded, killing two people and seriously wounding a third. This last victim was Mark Hofmann, a renowned collector of ancient documents, mostly linked to the Mormon Church, such as the disputed ‘Salamander Letter’.

Inside his car, practically destroyed, numerous letters and writings were found, which made Mormons feel threatened. Who had committed the attacks? Did the culprit intend to spread panic among the practitioners of this faith? Did you want to remove the documents that were supposed to give a new vision of the Church of Latter-day Saints?

Directed by Jared Hess and Tyler Measom, and produced by Joe Berlinger, this documentary divided into three episodes tells the story of what happened from the perspective of those who experienced the event in the first person, such as Hofmann’s partner, other well-known collectors, specialists in forgeries of the FBI or investigators of the case.

A complete look at one of the most shocking crimes and acquaintances that have taken place among the mormon communityas well as the criminal mastermind behind it all.

Original title: Murder Among the Mormons

Pray, obey, kill (HBO)

Swedish documentary maker Henrik Georgsson follows journalists Martin Johnson and Anton Berg (also producers of this ‘true crime’) in their investigation of the murder of a young girl and the attempted murder of another neighbor in the town of Knutby, a nucleus of a Pentecostal congregation Directed by the so-called ‘Bride of Christ’, Åsa Waldau.

This Scandinavian film has, as its main attraction, the Helge Fossmo testimonials, convicted as the mastermind of the murder of his wife, and Sara Svensson, the material author of the same. Also, throughout the six chapters of which it is composed, different people who were part of the sect are interviewed, including Waldau’s ex-husband.

Under the premise that Fossmo and Svensson had an extramarital affair and that he, through anonymous SMS, told her that he should kill his wife and the husband of another of his lovers “because it was a divine mandate”, the documentary immerses the viewer in this spiral of manipulation by the leader and pastors of this religious movement.

Six hours in which journalists show the new evidence found and interview policemen, lawyers, as well as psychologists and psychiatrists who explain what Svensson’s mental state was like at the time of committing both crimes. The story casts doubt on whether it was Helge Fossmo who encouraged Sara Svensson to commit the crimes or was it “the bride of Christ”, Åsa Waldau, the instigator of them.

Original title: I blind tro

Night stalker: on the hunt for a serial killer (Netflix)

Richard Ramirez is, along with Ted Bundy, one of the best known American serial killers. His character has given for almost a dozen films based or inspired by him, as many songs, and he is even the protagonist of the ninth season of ‘American Horror Story’.

This ‘true crime’, with Tiller Russell behind the cameras, reviews in detail each of the events that occurred in Los Angeles in 1985. The city was preparing for the Olympic Games that would take place a year later and, although the crime rates had dropped , two detectives, Gil Carrillo and Frank Salerno, ultimately the leaders of the police investigation, they saw that the modus operandi of several murders matched. There was a serial killer in LA. Thus began the hunt for the murderer.

During the four chapters, and thanks to the testimonies of Carrillo, Salerno, relatives of the victims, as well as reporters and news producers of that time, the viewer gets the answer to some interesting questions: How did the police get to him? How was the journalistic coverage of the case? And, more importantly, what was the role of the citizenry?

Original title: Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Crime Scene: Disappearance at Hotel Cecil (Netflix)

The Cecil Hotel is in the heart of Los Angeles. It is a place that can be very attractive for any tourist because it is in the Historic Core and close to places such as the Fashion District, the OUE Skyspace or the Staples Center (the pavilion where the Lakers play). The problem is that the area where the hotel is located, called ‘Skid row’It is a long way from the palm tree promenades, famous boulevards and boulevards full of shops that travelers would like to find.

The history from the Hotel Cecil, which has been advertised as ‘Stay on main’ for 8 years now (although the old sign is still on the façade), dates back to its inauguration in 1927. Since then it has been the scene of dozens of suicides, murders and has given shelter to murderers such as Jack Unterweger or Richard Ramirez (the ‘Night Stalker’ of the ‘true crime’ recommended above).

Throughout the four chapters, Joe Berlinger, its director, takes us back to that past of splendor of what was one of the most modern and ostentatious hotels, going through the decades of greatest decadence up to the present day. It was in early 2013 that a 21-year-old Canadian girl disappeared while staying at the Cecil. The surveillance video of one of the elevators, which went viral within hours of being published, showed Elisa Lam in an obvious state of nervousness, seeming to hide from someone. Days later, his body was found in one of the water tanks located on the roof of the building.

Berlinger shows the testimonies of the inspectors of the case, several workers, including the then director of the hotel, ‘youtubers’ fans of conspiracy theories and some regular guests from the time of the 80s and 90s. The filmmaker thus weaves a story with the hotel as the center of a story that has the young Elisa Lam as the last co-star. What happened? Was it a suicide, an accident, or a homicide?

Original title: Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

