June started and with the new offers and opportunities that can be used to buy a new vehicle and save money with the best discounts.

Auto dealers go through very low sales for a few months now. So If you want to buy a new car, June can be a good time to negotiate and buy.

Before making any purchase, you need to do some research on which vehicle is best for you and what you like the most. You should consider how quickly it will depreciate within your research, because a significant drop in value could be more costly.

Here we have put together 5 of the best June deals you can find in SUVsMost offers are limited to specific regions, credit history, or dealer stock.

5.- Chevrolet Tahoe 2020

The Chevrolet Tahoe has towing and off-road capability similar to a pickup, but features a well-equipped family interior and a generous list of standard features.

You can get a $ 4,750 cash refund on a Tahoe 2020, plus 120 days of deferred payments.

4.- Nissan Rogue 2020

The Rogue Sport is designed for those who don’t need a large SUV but still want to carry cargo and have more ride height.

Nissan puts up for June the opportunity to lease a Rogue Sport 2020 for $ 199 a month for 36 months, with a down payment of $ 3,749.

3.-Volkswagen Tiguan 2020

The Volkswagen Tiguan has a wide dose of premium, high-tech features.

You can get 0.0% financing on a Tiguan 2020. Also, Volkswagen offers a lease for $ 199 a month for 39 months.

2.- Kia Sorento 2020

The Sorento offers a stunning interior, near-luxury options, and a small but useful third row. During June, you can get a $ 4,000 refund on a 2020 Kia Sorento

1.- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020

The Jeep Grand Cherokee offers a good look and luxurious comforts in a genuinely off-road SUV.

Jeep is making the Get up to $ 6,250 cash offer available on a 2020 Grand Cherokee, or 0.9% financing.

