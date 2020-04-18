Basketball in Spain has always been one of the disciplines where the European country has stood out the most throughout its history. And is not for less. In recent years, above all, a series of generational talents have emerged that have placed the Spanish National Team among the most competitive on the scene (the gold medal in the 2019 China World Cup as the last great award). That is why, from BlogDeBasket, we launched what is for us the ranking of the 10 best Spanish players of all time:

5. José Manuel Calderón

The top could not start in the best way. Retired since last summer, Calderón became during his career one of the most successful Spanish players in the NBA, in which he has played a total of 14 seasons. In addition, with the Selection, he has four gold medals (including the 2006 World Cup), four silver and three bronze medals.

4. Juan Antonio San Epifanio “Epi”

Epi is considered one of the best European players of the 80s. He spent his entire career, a total of 19 seasons, at FC Barcelona, ​​a team with which he achieved 21 top-level titles. With the National Team, he is the second player with the most international appearances (239), the second with the most points (3,330), and belonged to the squad that won silver at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

3. Marc Gasol

Marc Gasol made the 2018/19 season the most successful of his career. His first NBA ring with the Toronto Raptors and the gold medal in the China World Cup made 2019 an unforgettable year for him. However, that is just the icing on a career, still active, totally enviable: four gold, three silver and two bronze medals with the Selection, Defensive Player of the Year 2013 in the NBA, three times All Star of the NBA (2012, 2015 and 2017) and Best Quintet of the Year 2015 with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, James Harden and Anthony Davis, among others.

In one season: ✅✅✅ Ring with @Raptors ✅✅✅ World Cup with @BaloncestoESP DON MARC GASOL SÁEZ #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/0Bd1AGsb1y – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) September 15, 2019

2. Juan Carlos Navarro

“La Bomba Navarro” is considered the best player in the history of FC Barcelona and one of the best Europeans of all time. With 19 seasons behind him with the Catalan club, Navarro got 23 titles (including two Euroleagues). With the Selection he has 10 medals (three gold, four silver and three bronze), in addition to being the player with the most internationalities in the history of Spain (253) and the fifth with the most points (2,796).

1. Pau Gasol

The eldest of the Gasol brothers could not occupy another place on the list. Pau has accomplished almost everything in his career. Among his achievements, the most outstanding are the two NBA rings achieved in Los Angeles Lakers pairing with Kobe Bryant (2009, 2010). With the Selection he has obtained, until now, 11 medals (four gold, four silver and three bronze).

At the individual level it is not far behind. Pau Gasol was the NBA Rookie of the Year in the 2001/02 season, eight times the NBA All Star, the highest scorer in the history of the Spanish National Team (3,599 points), the sixth with the most international appearances (208), and a host of of records and achievements that make it the highest in the history of Spanish basketball.

It is also worth remembering players such as Fernando Martín, Juan Antonio Corbalán, Felipe Reyes, Jorge Garbajosa, Jordi Villacampa, Sergio Llull, Rudy Fernández, Ricky Rubio … who could have perfectly entered the top of the best in the history of Spanish basketball .

