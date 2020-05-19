From 2020, May 9 will be the day that we will officially remember Little Richard, the African-American musician who created rock and roll in the 50s with Chuck Berry and Jerry Lee Lewis and who defended his entire life that the black community was the who had invented the genre.

Today, as confirmed by Little Richard’s son to ‘Rolling Stone’, a legend dies after several years of inactivity and poor health. At Epik we pay tribute to him with songs that ushered in a new musical era.

Tutti Frutti (1955)

We will always remember Little Richard for that famous shout that tried (and managed to) parody the sound of the drum: “A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop-a-wop-bam-boom” is the symbol of ‘ Tutti Frutti ‘, a song so energetic that it became wild and that Elvis Presley himself covered a year later (with the “A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop-a-wop-bam-boom” included, of course ).

Long Tall Sally (1956)

It is impossible not to listen to this classic rock and roll without going dancing. ‘Long Tall Sally’ is an icon of the genre and currently ranks 56 on the ‘Rolling Stone’ list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. The song is also known for the version that the Beatles released in 1956 and that was played in all the concerts they offered until 1966. The Liverpool band, as Elvis Presley or The Rolling Stones did, always recognized Little Richard’s influences on its music.

Good Golly, Miss Molly (1957)

Slightly less famous than the previous one, but ‘Good Golly, Miss Molly’ is also a classic Little Richard acknowledged having created in the wake of a ‘Rocket 88’ riff, another famous song composed by Ike Turner and Jackie Brenston. In the same way as the previous ones, this one also had a ‘cover’ by another great group that always recognized having Little Richard as their teacher: Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Lucille (1957)

Little Richard composed this song with Albert Collins and both got ahead of the rock that would dominate in the 1960s. How did they do it? Applying a slower tempo and a bass that sounded louder than ever. ‘Lucille’, as already seems to be the custom, also had a later version: The Beatles returned to include Little Richard in one of their countless albums.

Rip it up (1956)

Robert Blackwell, producer and supervisor of the first songs of Little Richard and John Marascalco, known for being a regular lyricist for his songs, composed ‘Rip it up’ in 1956 and Little Richard took little time to release it in single format and popularize it. The theme has numerous versions and, among the best known, those of Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and The Everly Brothers stand out.