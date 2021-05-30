The 5 best series and movies of May 2021 | Instagram

On this occasion we will introduce you to the 5 best series and films of this month of May 2021 within the platforms of Netflix, Amazon, Movistar +, HBO and Filmin, so keep reading.

The month of May is about to end and this has undoubtedly been a month that has left us on the platforms several series that will be in the top 10 of the year and some interesting movies.

There is no doubt that May has been an excellent month for series and films that have reached the various platforms.

The truth is that premieres They have been truly amazing, and many of them will be found in upcoming awards seasons.

To this must be added that those that were already there have continued to offer fascinating episodes, such as the case of Mare of Easttown, which in its final stretch has everyone in love.

So if you have been overlooked and you do not know what series to watch, we will give you a list of the five best that there are so far.

1

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

Barry Jenkins launches into his first series and adapts Colson Whitehead’s novel about the flight of black slaves in the United States, who traveled north risking their lives to escape their masters.

Jenkins has made a masterful series, full of emotion, tough but with moments in which his poetic and special gaze works perfectly.

In the series we follow Cora, a young woman who escapes from a plantation following a network of underground railways that in the book and in the series becomes literal.

In his journey he shows us what the thought of society at the time was like and shows us what it was, but also what it could be.

two

Master of none (Netflix)

Create a short season that tells about Denise and her girlfriend’s relationship, their desire to be mothers, and how the relationship is fractured.

As always, all this crossed by questions of race, gender and class.

3

Friends: the reunion (HBO)

The most anticipated of this month has not been a movie, nor a series, but the special that has reunited the six protagonists of Friends.

It’s the first time they’ve gotten together since the series ended, and the moment has been worth it.

It is not a new chapter, but a tribute to one of the best comedies in television history and to all its fans.

The six actors recall anecdotes, watch outtakes, relive some of the best scenes, and make us fall in love with them again.

4

A song called hate (Filmin)

Eurovision mobilized millions of people who stood in front of television to see the largest music contest in the world.

Although many believe that they are frivolous songs and little else, there is always a political context that marks the ceremony.

This was especially important in the year the ceremony took place in Israel, when many called for a boycott of the attacks on Palestine.

Attempts were made to avoid any criticism or censorship, but the Hatari group raised a Palestinian flag when they were targeted during the voting, causing a tsunami of reactions.

5

Kings of the night (Movistar +)

The fights between José María García and José Ramón de la Morena on the radio encouraged millions of listeners for years.

They were the most powerful men, and their figures transcended that of the simple sports journalist.

With the plot excuse of this battle, and changing the names, the screenwriters Adolfo Valor and Cristobal Garrido have created a hilarious comedy that nails its fangs on the connections between soccer and power and on the machismo of sports announcers.

Javier Gutiérrez and Miki Esparbé are wonderful at the helm of a great cast. There will be a second season.