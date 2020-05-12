Having already surpassed the Xbox One in just three years with more than 55 million consoles sold, it is not seen when the Nintendo Switch will stop its meteoric rise. Of course, this success in the sale of hardware has also been reflected in the commercialization of software, so the games that have been released for this console boast very good numbers. Here are the top five best-selling games on the hybrid platform as of mid-May 2020.

Pokémon Sword & Shield

Where were the complaints? After a launch period in which a group of fans spoke very forcefully against what the new generation of Pokémon brought us, Sword & Shield took no time to find their own way to become a phenomenon. , this of course, as part of the successful tradition of the franchise to which they belong. With just over 17 million units in the hands of users and counting, the new titles of Pikachu and company continue to gain important places.

Super Mario Odyssey

It is well known that the adventures of Mario in three dimensions have never been as well received as it happens with classic 2D games, however, the famous plumber’s fan base always responds in one way or another. As part of the games that arrived in that 2017 when the Nintendo Switch saw the light of day, Super Mario Odyssey soon became one of the public’s favorites, reaching a fairly high level of acceptance despite its crazy concept and that went back a lot to the forms of things like Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine. Mario’s most recent journey can boast nearly 18 million copies sold worldwide.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The launch of the Nintendo Switch in March 2017 was a success for gaming, as well as we were meeting the next big bet of the Kyoto company, a new The Legend of Zelda was being released. As expected, Breath of the Wild became an instant success, to the point that at the time, there were more copies of this game sold than units of the new console. Link’s epic adventure continues to move from the shelves to date, which allows him to show off more than 18 million commercial copies, making it one of the games in this series with the most acceptance among the public.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

For many, Smash is religion and with its arrival in late 2018 on the Nintendo Switch, the entire gaming world almost stopped completely. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate does its name justice, as well as including all the characters we’ve seen in the series since it started on the Nintendo 64, it adds even more along with a truly overwhelming amount of content of all kinds. If you add a truly addictive gameplay to this, we are facing a game that probably will not stop selling in a very long time. After becoming one of the fastest-selling Nintendo titles in history, Masahiro Sakurai’s newest work is dangerously close to the 20 million-mark mark in the hands of usurers. Yes, a real madness.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo has several authentic gold mines that always give very good dividends, however, we could say that one of them is very special. Since its premiere in the nineties on the Super Nintendo, Mario Kart has become a phenomenon that simply does not stop. Even though we’re actually talking about a Wii U game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe quickly found its own space on the Nintendo Switch. This is another example of a game that will not stop selling for a large amount of time and at least until now, it is very close to reaching the mark of 25 million games sold. Perfect example of how to make a small investment, return earnings of howling.

