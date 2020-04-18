In the market there is a great variety of vehicles of different styles, some of these cars have a better acceptance than others and it is reflected in the sales reports. Surprisingly, the most sold vehicles are not the super sports, exotic or the most luxurious.

It seems strange and not credible, but the best-selling cars of all time are not what was believed.

Throughout the history of motoring, manufacturers have had really successful models, models that have been successful since their inception and always appear on the list of best-selling cars.

These 5 cars are among the best sellers worldwide.

Honda Civic

18.5 million cars sold

Today, it is a spearhead for models in its segment and offers versions for all tastes and needs. It has versions of 2, 4 and 5 doors, as well as 4-cylinder engines of different displacements and transmission options.

Honda accord

17.5 million cars sold

The first, the Honda Accord, was introduced in 1976 and to date it has positioned itself in the same way as the Passat: as a family car that does not sacrifice luxury and comfort.

Ford Model T

16.5 million cars sold

The Ford Model T It was a cheap car produced by Henry Ford’s Ford Motor Company from 1908 to 1927. With this model, chain production became popular, allowing lower prices and facilitating the acquisition of cars for the middle class. It was also the first car in world series.

Volkswagen Passat

15.5 million cars sold

In 1973, Volkswagen introduced the Passat to the world, as its quintessential family car, without leaving behind the luxury and excellence that the Germans have well mastered. The current version of the Volkwagen Passat continues with all the elements of any luxury car that characterize it.

Chevrolet Impala

14 million cars sold

Chevrolet began producing it as early as 1958 as a high-performance two-door coupe and later evolved into what we know today.

