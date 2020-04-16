The Best Posters in WWE history

Once we have seen the worst promotional disasters in WWE, we will review the best creative proposals, in the form of posters, from the company of Vince McMahon.

5. FTA 2012

We start with something simple but well done. After three years of its creation, TLC had a poster at the height of the theme of the event, on it Ryback could be seen on a pile of tables, chairs and stairs with an imposing gesture. The dark and worn atmosphere of the theater that appears in the image fit perfectly with the protagonist and the objects. Without a doubt a good job that captured the chaotic atmosphere of a night of chairs, tables and stairs.

4. Survivor Series 2004

There are times when risking is winning, and in Survivor Series 2004, WWE fascinated with a very striking idea. The poster for this edition was starring great stars like Eddie Guerrero, John Cena or Kurt Angle. The striking thing was that all the members of the image came out drawn, simulating a comic strip. For the time, the poster was seen as an extremely colorful and original idea that was liked by fans of such a historic event. A risky but successful idea.

3. Wrestlemania 25

It was impossible that Wrestlemania did not have a poster at the height of the show of shows. When their silver weddings arrived, WWE threw the house out the window not only in the show, but also in the promotional image of the event. With a gigantic silver star in the center, the company placed the great stars of the show in an orderly and elegant way. Despite being an event that forces many fighters to pile up, this time WWE did it with brilliance, ingenuity and a lot of class. The 25th anniversary of Wrestlemania not only dazzled by its struggles, but also by its incredible poster.

2. Bragging Rights 2010

Throughout his company history, Vince McMahon has always fostered rivalry between brands, and in 2010 he did so with a simply extraordinary poster. In true war style, the Bragging Rights poster put the best of Raw against the best of SmackDown. Undertaker, John Cena, Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio among others stared at each other defiantly accompanied by shades of red and blue for each side. With the best of the company on each side, WWE showed off one of the posters that represented the brand war at its best.

1. No Mercy 2007

The first place is won by an event that made his poster a work of art that currently continues to amaze. Without being the biggest events of the year, No Mercy 2007 had an amazing promotional image by Randy Orton. Under the moonlight of a gloomy night and with a dove taking flight in his hands, Orton stood imposingly on a dark and formidable poster at the same time. Like the pigeon he held, Randy Orton took off his entire career that night in an image that perfectly sums up the history of the event. In a company with so much history and so many promotional posters, No Mercy achieved perfection thanks to a poster that combined aggressiveness with elegance. It is an image that to date has been unrivaled, and everything seems to indicate that it will continue like this for a long time

