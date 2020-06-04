Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Many times in League of LegendsWe have a habit of playing with the most popular champions, but does it guarantee you a victory?

Not necessarily. And although we know that you depend a lot on your team, there are champions who, with the proper farming, can transform into machines that are difficult to lower in the Summoner’s Rift.

So it doesn’t matter if you’re looking to rank in the competition that Red bull Bring, or if you’re trying to advance the Riot Games game’s 2020 season Soloq.

THE TOP

For this, we build on the champions who have had a better Winrate (Win Rate) on the League of Legends Latino server (LAS) for the past 30 days.

Let’s go for that top 5 of champions.

5.Yorick. The kingpin of the shovel and his ability to summon – along with his R – make him one of the best champions for farming. 53.01% winrate this lost souls shepherd in the last 30 days (although I remain as bass player for Pentakill).

Four.Warwick. The beast created by Singed is positioned in the fourth place of the champions with the best winrate, surpassing Yorick by very little, with 53.04%. Of course, he is the champion who also has greater preference for this top 5 (255,536 games at the time of writing this note).

3.Amumu. Slightly further removed from fifth and fourth place is the emo mummy, with a 53.33% winrate. Few reasons to cry should have, but good.

2.Singed. The crazy alchemist and gassed (pe-do) has obtained a surprising second place, with 53.45% of victories in the little more than 35 thousand games in which he has participated these 30 days in the Latin lands. Nothing bad.

one.Urgot: A 53.71% victory in the 164,290 games in which Latino players have opted for this monster, making him the character with the most winrate in Latin America.

Remember that it can also help you know which are the most chosen champions on the Latin server.

