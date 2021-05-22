The 5 best natural supplements to reduce joint pain, recommended by doctors



There are wonderful natural supplements recommended by doctors and specialists to reduce pain and inflammation. Such is the case with turmeric, glucosamine, ginger, and omega-3.

We tend to see pain and joint involvement as a very distant moment. However, it is a condition that regardless of age and the cause is usually very annoying, and in the long term it considerably deteriorates the quality of life. May is National Arthritis Awareness Month. Taking into account that more than 50 million Americans have arthritis, it is worth taking the proper precautions. Not surprisingly, according to information released by The Arthritis Foundation, it is the leading cause of disability in the United States.

Joint pain can be caused by many types of injuries or conditions, although it is usually associated with autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. It is also common in patients with bursitis, gout, viral infections, injuries, and tendonitis. It is a pain that tends to have more active periods than others and can affect one or more joints, it presents with symptoms such as inflammation, high temperature in the area, tenderness, redness and pain with movement.

While there is no cure, medications and physical therapy can help reduce the discomfort associated with the condition. Fortunately, we also currently have a long list of science-backed supplements that are the perfect ally for joint pain relief. Based on this, we took on the task of selecting five of the most powerful alternatives, recommended by medical experts ..

1. Glucosamine

There is no doubt that the most popular naturopathic supplement to relieve joint pain is glucosamine, but it is not also the most researched supplement for arthritis. Glucosamine, which is often used in conjunction with chondroitin, are compounds found in cartilage. Ldegeneration and loss of cartilage is the defining characteristic of arthritis and that process causes inflammation. Therefore, the combination of supplements protects cartilage-producing cells and has anti-inflammatory properties. In fact, there is a study, in which it was shown that the long-term consumption of glucosamine maintains the thickness of the cartilage of the knee. There are two forms of glucosamine (sulfate and hydrochloride), it is worth mentioning that researchers tend to favor and recommend the intake of glucosamine sulfate at a dose of approximately 1,500 milligrams daily.

2. Curcumin

In recent years everything has been said about him immense and invaluable medicinal power of turmeric roota, considered one of the most powerful spices in nature. Its properties to improve joint health are striking, which is related to its curcumin content, its active ingredient, which gives turmeric its distinctive yellow color. Also thanks to this substance it is considered a powerful antioxidant. In fact, there are numerous studies in which people with joint stiffness and pain reported better joint function, decreased pain, and increased resistance exercise ability when taking curcumin supplements. The study data also reveals that curcumin helps maintain a healthy balance of cytokines, the substances that regulate the body’s inflammatory response, curcumin has also been shown to reduce pain after exercise. It is quite impressive to know that some studies even show that curcumin is as effective as ibuprofen in treating osteoarthritis.

3. Omega 3

In recent months everyone has been talking about the properties of consuming Omega 3 fatty acids, in principle because of their immense potential to fight inflammation and for their benefits to protect heart health. The omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids They have a variety of functions at the cellular level, these include structural maintenance, mood and brain function, regulation of blood pressure, and reduction of inflammation. Not in vain in recent months, experts recommend increasing the consumption of foods rich in Omega-3, such as fatty fish, flax seeds, olive oil, pumpkin seeds and walnuts. A study conducted on athletes revealed that three grams of omega-3 supplements a day helped reduce the development and severity of arthritis. Omega-3s have been shown to reduce damage by reducing joint inflammation and decreasing pain, discomfort, and swelling.

4. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is a hormone that maintains calcium homeostasis in bones and regulates the immune system. It is synthesized in our skin with the help of ultraviolet irradiation or exposure to sunlight, vitamin D deficiency is known to be a possible cause of arthritis. According to recent studies carried out in patients suffering from arthritis and with reduced levels of vitamin D, it has been proven that it is a factor that it is related to the severity of the disease. Therefore, people with low levels of vitamin D are more likely to develop arthritis and may be more prone to severe swelling, joint pain, and stiffness. Experts recommend supplementing your diet and sun exposure, with adequate intake of vitamin D supplements.

5. Ginger

It’s no secret to say that ginger tops the list of nature’s most powerful food-medicine. It is associated with wonderful health benefits, which are directly related to its exceptional anti-inflammatory properties. Integrating it as part of the daily diet is an important natural remedy for arthritis, although it is very easy to add it to juices, smoothies, infusions, soups, creams, sauces, stews and desserts, you can also consume it in supplements sold in health food stores. This wonderful medicinal spice is of great help for decrease joint pain and reduces the inflammation caused by this disease, because it contains gingerol, its active compound that shines for its medicinal properties that attack pain and inflammation.

