By Daniel Szwarc | Jun 10 2020FBL-ARGENTINA-SUPERCOPA-BOCA-RIVER | ANDRES LARROVERE / .
After months of uncertainty, Nacho Scocco confirmed that he will not renew his contract with River and thus return once again to Newell’s. We review his five best moments with the Band.
1. Five goals to Jorge Wilstermann
FBL-LIBERTADORES-RIVER-WILSTERMANN | . Contributor / .
A night that nobody can forget in Núñez. River had to turn 0-3 against Jorge Wilstermann for the quarterfinals of the 2017 Copa Libertadores and did so with a historic win by 8-0. Nacho contributed 5.
2. Goal to Boca (Argentine Super Cup)
River Plate v Boca Juniors – Argentina Super Cup 2018 | Agustin Marcarian / .
Nacho did not need to be a starter in the final of the 2018 Argentina Super Cup against Boca to be one of the match scorers. He entered the 22nd minute of the second half and three minutes later he concluded the match with a great definition of first after a pass from Pity Martínez.
3. Goal against Boca (local tournament)
FBL-ARGENTINA-SUPERLIGA-BOCA-RIVER | ALEJANDRO PAGNI / .
River to Boca’s goals are always in history and much more if it is in La Bombonera and serves to win a game. Once again entering from the bank he scored 2 to 0 to liquidate a new superclassic.
4. Goals in the Argentina Cup finals
Central Cordoba v River Plate – Copa Argentina 2019 | Alexis Lloret / .
In his three years at River, Nacho won two Argentina Cups and in both he scored in the finals. Its victims were Atlético Tucumán in 2017 and Central Córdoba in 2019.
5. Goal to Independiente
River Plate v Independiente – CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2018 | Diego Alberto Haliasz / .
An important goal at a crucial moment in the Libertadores 2018 quarterfinal series. Scocco made it 1-0, then Romero tied and Millo would win it with goals from Quintero and Borré.