Selena Quintanilla It is undoubtedly a benchmark for Latin music in the United States and in the world. The young singer was a phenomenon of Tex-Mex music and her career was at a great moment when she was terribly murdered 25 years ago. To this day, she retains a large number of fans who remember her not only for her great talent but also for her unique style. And to remember her we leave you 5 of her best looks:

1. Sequin top

If anything characterized her it was her tops. The singer always showed her beautiful figure in this type of ensemble and one of her most famous is this sequin top that she combined with a beret and her classic earrings. This is one of the ones he wore Jennifer Lopez when she brought it to life in her movie.

2. In leather

This look is different from the photographs that circulate of it. The image was taken in the year he died and shows the singer in a black leather outfit that she combined with boots and her hair down.

3. Red carpet look

When she won her Grammy Award in 1994 she wore a beautiful white dress that looked spectacular with her hair tied back and tousled.

4. Iconic red outfit

He last outfit he wore was marked in history, in fact many celebrities have used it as a tribute. This red glitter outfit is a fan favorite,

5. In bikini

A photograph that caught her fans by surprise, Selena was seen with a very beachy look in a bikini and a see-through dress.

