The 5 best laptops for teleworking you can buy

Display, power and memory shine with their own light in these laptops, the best for working from home.

A computer is an essential element these days to teleworkEither tabletop or portable. If you prefer equipment that can travel with you anywhere, in this buying guide we recommend the best laptops you can buy to work remotely.

Each of the models have different characteristics, including the price, so it is best that you analyze the details that we explain below well so that you can choose the laptop that best suits your needs.

Best laptops for teleworking you can buy

Working from home is becoming more and more common, so you must equip yourself with the best devices that allow you to fulfill your functions without problems. One such important device is the laptop. These models that we recommend combine good screens, power and large memories. We discover them, below.

Huawei Matebook D14

A laptop with good value for money is this Huawei Matebook D14, with an ultra-thin design that facilitates its transport, since its weight and size are reduced. Your screen is 14 inches with Full HD resolution, so you will see the content with great quality. The processor in charge of bringing it to life is the Intel Core i5-10210U, with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512 GB SSD storage.

As for the integrated graphics card, it is Intel UHD Graphics. In addition, it comes with an operating system Windows 10 Home and you can log in with your fingerprint, as the power button integrates a reader. In short, a lightweight laptop, with a large screen, power, with a great battery that lasts all day and other extras that add up to offer a remarkable experience.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

If your needs are not so extensive, you can settle for a more affordable laptop, like this Lenovo IdeaPad 3. We are talking about a computer with a large screen, specifically, 15.6 inch, in which the resolution is not missing Full HD. Power is borne by the processor AMD Ryzen 5 3500U, which is accompanied by a 8GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD storage.

The graphics card that equips this laptop for teleworking is also an AMD brand, specifically Radeon Vega 8 Graphics model. Your operating system is Windows 10 Home in S mode, and it is quite a computer complete in terms of connectivity, as they integrate an HDMI port, a USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.1 ports, a headphone and microphone jack, and an SD card reader.

In short, if you want a laptop for work from home with sufficient power For day-to-day tasks, and serving other family members as well, this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a great option.

HP Pavilion 15-eg0017ns

Advanced level. This is this HP Pavilion 15-eg0017ns laptop, with a 15.6-inch Full HD display which can be seen well from any point thanks to its 178º viewing angles. Under its chassis is a processor Intel Core i7-1165G7 11th generation that you can ask to perform any task without messing up. Stop it accompanying a memory 16GB RAM and a storage of 512 GB.

Its benefits do not end there, as quality graphics are assured thanks to the integration of a graphics card Nvidia MX450-2GB. Of course, this laptop comes with Windows 10, and with extras like WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and fingerprint reader.

ASUS Chromebook Flip

Good day-to-day use offers this ASUS Chromebook Flip laptop, with a display 14-inch Full HD to put in multiple positions thanks to the 360 ​​° hinge that it equips. Your processor is a Intel Core M3-8100Y, with 8 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and graphics card Intel UHD Graphics 615.

As its name reveals, the operating system of this laptop is Chrome OS, so you can download your favorite applications from the Google Play Store. Its autonomy also stands out, which can last up to 10 hours of use with a single charge. WiFi 5, reversible USB-C ports and QWERTY keyboard in Spanish are other details of the model that you should take into account before buying it for teleworking.

HP Omen 15-en0017ns

Extreme power is what the HP Omen 15-en0017ns offers, with a processor AMD Ryzen 7 4800H that he can with everything you throw at him. A memory will help you 16GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM RAM and a 512 GB SSD storage. If you give great importance to the graphics card, you should know that this computer equips a Nvidia RTX2060-6GB.

Despite having a great battery, this HP Omen 15-en0017ns is a thin and slim notebook that you can comfortably move to take it with you. To this we add a spectacular audio experience and an HD camera with a viewing angle of 88 degrees.

