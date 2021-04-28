The 5 best jokes of ‘El Risitas’ in his mythical interventions in the Quintero program

His particular laughter, his singular diction, his toothless smile and his endless jokes made Juan Joya at the end of the 90s the most famous ‘cuñao’ on television. This Wednesday the comedian has died after a difficult 2020, victim of a complication of the disease that he suffered for several years.

Behind him, the one better known as ‘El Risitas’ leaves endless jokes and jokes pronounced mostly next to his brother-in-law in Jesús Quintero’s programs, such as ‘El vagamundo’, ‘Ratones coloraos’ or ‘El loco de la hill’

“I’m going to tell you about a case that happened to me while unemployed …”. Thus begins one of the most legendary Juan Joya interventions on television, which ends, as usual, with his brother-in-law, Quintero, and himself with laughter and crying with laughter. The story – surreal, like many of those he told – ends with the Sevillian comedian unloading bags of cement after having gone to an INEM office.

Precisely about one of his works is another of his most characteristic videos in which the Andalusian is in charge of twenty paella pans, which end up submerged in the sea and cause in the humorist and Quintero one of their usual fits of laughter.

However, not all the jokes managed to awaken that camaraderie in Quintero and he once reproached him, half seriously half jokingly, that his jokes were “foul” and he should try to “play with words” and maintain respect for his fans, who many “were children.”

Also at the expense of his brother-in-law he made jokes ‘El Risitas’ in the jokes that enshrined him, such as the occasion on which he recounted a misadventure one night in Seville: the morning and I had to walk. “

“I steal them at night, sell them during the day”. It is the mantra with which ‘El Risitas’ tells Quintero how he stole oranges at dawn with his friends until the Civil Guard ended their fun, but not before trying to place some of the pieces of fruit.