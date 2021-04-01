The 5 Best Headphones for $ 28 or Less on Amazon.com

These are the five best headphones for $ 28 or less (Photo: Amazon).

The offer of high-quality headphones on the market is very wide: the Bose 700, the Sony WH-1000XM4, the Beats Studio Pro 3 and even the new Apple AirPods Max top the list of the best models, but all have a high price. that exceeds 550 dollars.

Don’t worry: Amazon.com has tons of amazing headphones for sale for incredible prices too. We are talking about $ 28 and even less.

Shop below for the best headphones available on Amazon for under $ 28:

Save 50% on Sony ZX Series Stereo headphones (Photo: Amazon).

Sometimes we find great headphones for a great price, but these headphones seem like a joke! At a 50% discount, these Sony ZX Series Stereo headphones cost $ 10, which is less than a meal. They come with a 1.22 meter long cable and a 3.5 audio jack, and offer premium stereo sound.

“They’re great headphones for listening to music and watching movies,” wrote a satisfied Amazon buyer. “I have never been bothered by external noise, they are comfortable and the sound is of good quality.”

They are so popular that they have earned a perfect five-star rating from over 35,400 users.

These popular Mpow 059 bluetooth headphones allow the user to move freely (Photo: Amazon).

Go wireless! On sale for $ 25 by entering a coupon on the page (discounted from the original $ 35), these Mpow 059 bluetooth headphones have a range of 10 meters, which means that you can have your playback device in a room and listen to your favorite music or podcast in another space, without interruptions or sound degradation. It is ideal for making calls and moving around the house without being chained to your smartphone or tablet.

Amazon users have put this feature to the test: “The range is very good,” one shared. “Sometimes I get up to go to the bathroom and it never cuts. Sometimes I go downstairs and make myself a sandwich. It’s still good if I go 12-15 meters away… ”.

These wireless headphones are so popular that they have earned a perfect five-star rating from more than 40,000 Amazon users.

Save almost 40% on these Picun P26 bluetooth headphones (Photo: Amazon).

Boasting over 6,200 perfect five-star ratings, these Picun P26 Hi-Fi Stereo wireless headphones deliver superior sound quality with deep, resonant bass. They will stay in tip-top shape for up to 80 hours per charge (more than three full days of use). They’re incredibly comfortable, thanks to the memory foam ear pads and adjustable metal slider.

A buyer who gave it five stars says: “The pads are comfortable. I could have them on for hours and they don’t irritate me. The feeling they give is that of a plastic material: as long as you don’t treat them roughly and don’t drop them, they will last a long time. Once the bluetooth was set up, they were immediately paired with my Galaxy S9. The sound quality is really good for this price. It has deep bass and crisp highs and mids. The quality remains the same even when using the wired mode. “

BUY THEM, Picun P26 with bluetooth for $ 28 in amazon.com

Just $ 20 for these comfortable Mpow H7 bluetooth headphones (Photo: Amazon).

The Mpow H7 bluetooth headphones offer exceptional clarity with resonant bass, all for a surprisingly low price: 20 dollars! These headphones have a battery life of 25 hours per charge – a full day of use – plus they have protein memory ear cushions and a metal fit slider that were designed with comfort in mind.

So it’s no surprise that Amazon buyers love their durability and the quality of sound they offer. “I keep impressing myself every time I wear them. I use them daily. They connect to my iPhone and Apple TV without problems, ”said a delighted user who gave it a five-star rating. “The battery life is exceptional. The sound quality is excellent (very well balanced). The built-in EQ is not flat like that of studio monitors. “

Mpow’s noise reduction technology immerses you in your music and podcasts without completely (perhaps dangerously) eliminating ambient noise. These headphones are also very popular: more than 14,700 Amazon users have given them a five-star rating.

BUY THEM, Mpow H7 with bluetooth for $ 20 in amazon.com

Save 50% on Beexcellent Gaming Headphones (Photo: Amazon).

Do you want to take your games to a new level? Now $ 20 (was $ 40!), Beexcellent Gaming headphones have a durable frame and very comfortable ear pads, so you can spend hours playing your favorite video games. They are the ideal headphones to enjoy clear and loud sound, whether with a PC, an Xbox, a PlayStation or a Nintendo. Its built-in microphone also cancels noise, so your voice will be heard clearly.

“The headphones have very clear audio and the microphone is all I asked for,” shared one satisfied gamers. “I can’t just play (watch) with these headphones. I can also use the microphone to record my voice in all the audiovisual projects that I produce. The structural quality of this article is excellent… ”.

These highly-rated gaming headsets (they have a five-star rating from over 14,500 users) work with macOS, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices.

BUY THEM, Beexcellent Gaming for $ 20 in amazon.com

